The Whanganui Jazz Club's monthly concert at the St Johns Club returned on July 5 with a stellar performance by Laura Collins and the Back Porch Blues Band to a packed house of jazz club members and music lovers who were rarin' to go after our forced lockdown.

It was an evening where wit, charm and enthusiasm accompanied some inspired singing and playing.

Next up are the Cattlestops who come to perform on Sunday, August 2, and we can expect more of the same.

The Cattlestops were formed in 2005 by two of the country's important singer/songwriters – James Cameron and Whanganui's own Andrew London. The idea to perform original music based on their love of country rock and western swing soon blossomed.

Fifteen years, three recorded albums and performances with a host of New Zealand musicians later, these two strong musical personalities continue to get together regularly to share their passion for the music.

From James: "Covid has certainly affected us with at least six gigs cancelled. We are starting to get more gigs booked again which is great. We just played the Wellington Jazz Club and I think we can now remember all the numbers again."

Joining James and Andrew onstage are Wayne (pianoman) Mason and journeyman drummer Ryan Watson.

Anyone who was at the last concert will instantly recognise Wayne, who is also a songwriter of distinction. He brings his solid sound to back up the numbers and add to a swinging rhythm section. The band is a total rhythm machine, with James on bass and Andrew playing guitar.

The repertoire features original compositions, as well as well known blues, dixieland and R & B favourites from artists including Louis Jordan and Nat King Cole.

The music begins at 6.30pm at the St Johns Club, 158 Glasgow St. General Admission $20, Jazz Club members $10. Memberships are available at the door. We're going to have a party!