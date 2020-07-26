The inaugural Whanganui Regional Heritage Awards has been announced by the Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust to promote and celebrate heritage retention, conservation and education in the Whanganui, Ruapehu and Rangitikei districts.

"It's hoped the awards will be a catalyst for encouraging the retention and story-telling of the region's built and cultural heritage. We are rich in heritage and are seeing more people actively investing time and energy into projects, and its important to recognise their efforts," says trustee and awards manager Helen Craig.

Award entries open on Saturday, August 1, and close on Monday, August 31. Winners will be announced at the Heritage Month Opening Night and Awards Ceremony on Thursday, October 1.

The judging panel will consist of nationally recognised heritage advocates. The awards are supported by Heritage New Zealand and their chief executive Andrew Coleman is one of three judges.

Certificates will be presented for each category winner, plus Highly Commended and Merit certificates. The Supreme Award winner will be chosen from the winners of the seven award categories. The Supreme Award recipient will receive a hand crafted art-glass trophy made by a Whanganui glass artist.

The award categories in brief are:

1. Restored domestic architecture more than 50 years old.

2. Retention and restoration of a public or commercial building or structure more than 50 years old.

3. Heritage and Cultural Tourism Award.

4. Outstanding Contribution Award for telling our heritage story.

5. Future Heritage Award recognising a new building showing sensitivity to the streetscape and landscape and one which will secure a cultural legacy for the future.

6. Seismic Award recognising commitment to earthquake strengthening.

7. Māori Realm Award recognising leadership and contribution in restoration and retention of buildings, structures and places associated with Te Ao Maori or containing Māori values.

The trust is currently looking for sponsors for each category, plus an overall naming rights sponsor. Ann Petheric is aiding Helen in contacting organisations seeking sponsorship support.

"We would really welcome your support for this fantastic new initiative as it's a great way to give back to the community, especially if you're involved in consulting and the related construction industry," says Ann.

The awards are modelled on the Canterbury Heritage Awards (www.heritageawards.co.nz) and Helen Craig is working with Historic Places Aotearoa (the national body representing independent heritage organisations) and Heritage New Zealand, in the hope to establish The New Zealand Heritage Awards.

The awards will be held every two years and full details are on the trust's website, including the entry form for the awards. www.whanganuiheritage.org.nz