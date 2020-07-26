

Every well-established club is built on the shoulders of those who have gone before. And this is particularly so for the Wanganui Tramping Club, which began in 1952.

Current club members are mindful of the debt they owe to the veterans who have gone before and particularly those who were responsible for building the Mangaturuturu Hut in Tongariro National Park.

Bearing this in mind, the club has instituted an annual old-timers' afternoon with gives an opportunity for older members present and past to gather and recall good and bad times on tramps past.

It is fitting that the same weekend there will be a day trip into Mangaturuturu Hut, either from Horopito — the route that materials were brought in to build the hut — or from Turoa Mountain Rd.

Advertisement

The cold month of August is a time to socialise and the club also has a pot luck meal and a weekend trip to Maketawa Hut in Egmont National Park for its annual gourmet meal trip. This trip has a little walking and a lot of eating with each participant contributing to the flash dinner.

Another highlight will be a trip to Sayers Hut, near Totara Flats, one of the oldest in Tararua Forest Park.

The hut has an interesting history. In 1878 Sayer and Potts were prospecting for gold at Totara Flats and accidentally burnt much of the bush on the river banks to form the flats. In 1889 Sayer tried introducing hens to Totara Flats but they soon died out. Then in 1909 he built his hut on the flats on the eastern side of the Waiohine River — the first private hut in the range.

The full August programme is: —

Saturday-Sunday, August 1-2, Sayers Hut, leader Shane

Saturday August 8, Mangaturuturu Hut, leader John

Sunday, August 9, Old-timers' afternoon, leader Dorothy

Saturday or Sunday, August 15 or 16, Tongariro winter crossing, leader Esther

Saturday or Sunday, August 15 or 16, Annabell homestead, Waitotara Valley, leader Brian

Saturday, August 22, Port luck meal, leaders Suzanne and Robert

Sunday, August 23, Mt Egmont circuit walk, leader Bruce

Saturday-Sunday, August 29-30, Gourmet meal trip, leaders Dave and Juliet

Make all inquiries about trips to Barbara phone 348 9149 or Dorothy phone 345 7039.

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on August 13 and 27 and shorter ones for the TT2 group on August 6 and 20.

The Wednesday contact is Victoria, phone 027 6888 190, and the Thursday contact is Val, phone 345 0456.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and well-being of everyone on their trips. For further information contact Barbara at 348 9149 or visit our website www.wanganuitrampingclub.net

Advertisement

The next club meeting on Wednesday, August 5 at the Deerstalkers' Hall, Peat St, at 7.30pm will feature the club's annual photo contest.