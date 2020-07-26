

Four guessing competitions and a quiz of five questions provided fun for students and staff at the Community Connect day at UCOL last Wednesday.

The biannual event introduces new students to governmental organisations like Whanganui Regional Health Network, the Electoral Commission and the army, and local services like Falun Dafa, banks, and Sustainable Whanganui (SWT).

It is an opportunity to introduce the Whanganui Environment Base (WhEB) to students and staff as well as to the people presenting other useful services.

Katrina Keegan from Palmerston North is the community representative for Porse In-home Childcare. Her estimate of 23 plastic lids in a jar was almost bang on. She was encouraged to visit the WhEB and tour the ReUse Academy. There she was presented with an Inside>Out cloth bag. Katrina also browsed and found something useful for her job which takes her around the Manawatū-Whanganui region.

Advertisement

Katrina Keegan of Palmerston North found this 10-litre container which she will fill with bubble mixture for pre-schoolers at Porse. Photo / Margi Keys

More difficult was assessing the number of rocket seeds in a small pill container. Almost impossible was estimating the number of tiny mustard seeds but three courageous people had a go.

Other winners were Ben Kemp, Lauren Tamehana and Michelle Balsley whose calculated guesses impressed the judge.

The quiz was won by Ken Thompson who teaches the level 3 bakery course at UCOL, and Niki Vernon who is a volunteer for the free Whanganui Budgeting Service. When asked why people go to the WhEB, Ken wrote "to become more environmentally aware". Niki wrote "learn about sustainability".

Fifteen other participants gave correct answers such as "donate goods, attend holiday programmes, to help, use the library, and learn how to take better care of the environment first".

Other reasons for visiting are to find items for projects, especially art, cooking and gardening ones, buy worms, and put food scraps in the worm bins.

The next Community Connect at UCOL is in February 2021.