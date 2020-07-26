

Karen Craig is probably best known in Whanganui as the driving force behind the Shakespeare in the Park productions staged at Bason Botanical Gardens every two years and Repertory Theatre is happy that she's been involved in our recent one act plays.

Although Karen was born and spent a large part of her childhood in the USA, she doesn't speak with an American accent. When she was 6 years old her family moved to New Zealand but returned to live in the US when she was 13, a decision she was unhappy with.

Determined to return to New Zealand, she went to Great Britain where she embarked on a nursing course, believing that a nursing qualification would ensure a working visa in New Zealand.

"I spent weeks in different wards, including theatre, but soon came to realise that wasn't the kind of theatre I wanted to be in.

"The days were spent nursing training but I spent my evenings auditioning for plays."

After gaining secretarial qualifications Karen enrolled in a university course at Aberystwyth where she gained a BA in English and drama, followed by a postgraduate diploma in ARTTS in Yorkshire where she studied all aspects of theatre including radio, stage, film and television.

Still determined to return to New Zealand she arrived in Auckland in 1994, successfully gaining a job, a work visa and residency. Theatre still called of course so she joined the Papakura Theatre Club where she met Dave, her future husband.

"They said they wanted someone who could do makeup as they needed to make this guy look older. That was Dave, and I did make him look older," she says with a smile in her voice.

In 2010 the family moved to the United Arab Emirates. At home with young children Karen was bored so she invited other expat children to become part of a stage production which was so successful that she was asked to do it again the following year.

When the family returned to New Zealand Karen was part of a production in a yurt in Nelson.

"I think that's when I became interested in putting on plays in different settings," Karen says. "We spent a lot of time at the Bason Botanical Gardens when we first came to Whanganui and that's when it occurred to me that the natural amphitheatre there would be an ideal setting for Shakespeare."

Although she's still a busy working mother who also owns and manages the Awa Whanganui Events Guide, theatre is in her blood. She's recently appeared in Rep's one act plays, playing the part of Thelma in Doggies.

We certainly hope that Karen will continue to "tread the boards" with us at Repertory.