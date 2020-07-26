With the lowering of Covid-19 restrictions to level 1, the Lyric Singers wasted no time in returning to rehearsals.

The first rehearsal was held on June 11 with a great turnout of members ready to sing in preparation for Stuart Goodin's farewell on June 20. Stuart has been a valuable singer in the bass section and has now moved to Palmerston North.

The choir is well aware of the health and safety guidelines under Covid-19, however everyone was pleased to be back, having really missed singing together.

Musical director Joanna Love is being supported in her role by Joan Sullivan and William Pati. William is a valuable addition to the tenor section and is taking warm-ups as well as conducting several pieces. All members are enjoying having the variety of different approaches to interpretation of the music.

The choir is working towards the end of year performance to be held on Saturday, November 28 at St Mary's Church. Before this is Singfest in Palmerston North on October 17 and a possible performance at Kowhainui Rest Home will keep the choir busy. Plans are also under way for the Christmas dinner which is always well attended.

The Lyric Singers are always keen to have new members. If you are interested in joining, please contact Joanna Love on 06 345 9073