WEDNESDAY

DVD EVENING – GREEN BOOK

What: In 1962, a world-class African-American pianist hires a tough-talking bouncer from an Italian-American neighbourhood in the Bronx, to drive him on a tour. And despite their differences, the two men soon develop an unexpected bond while confronting racism and danger in an era of segregation.

When: Wednesday, July 22, 6.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: Entry koha. Supper provided.

THURSDAY

OPERATUNITY CONCERT

What: Stage & Screen: the most beloved musical moments from stage and screen, featuring songs such as Don't Cry for Me Argentina, Maria and One Day More.

When: Thursday, July 23, 11am-1pm.

Where: Whanganui War Memorial Centre, Watt St.

Details: Tickets (includes lunch with the performers) $35 each; group 5+ $32 each; group 10+ $31 each. Book online at www.operatunity.co.nz or phone 0508 266 237.

REPERTORY THEATRE - DECK CHAIRS

What: Three one-act plays by British playwright Jean McConnell.

When: Thursday, July 23, to Sunday, July 26.

Where: Repertory Theatre, Ridgway St.

Details: Three evening performances Thursday to Saturday 7.30pm and one matinee Sunday 2pm. Tickets $15; Repertory Theatre members free. Book at Patrick's Bookshop, Ridgway St.

FRIDAY

FINE ARTS WHANGANUI EXHIBITION

What: Opening of Icons exhibition - portraits drawn by Max McGrail.

When: Friday, July 24, 5.30pm.

Where: Fine Arts Gallery, 17 Taupō Quay.

Details: Exhibition runs until August 13.

SATURDAY

WRITE FOR HEALTH

What: With Jacque Aldridge. The years have seen my writing in many forms, and some of these form part of this workshop. Come along and enjoy a day with other seekers. Bring a pen and notebook. $20.

When: Saturday, July 25, 9am-4pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

ARTIST'S TALK

What: Marty Vreede will talk about his work and current exhibition "Lots Lost".

When: Saturday, July 25, 11am.

Where: A Gallery, 85 Glasgow St.

POULTRY CLUB MEETING

What: Cuppa and sales table midday-12.40pm; panel of poultry experts answers questions on incubation, hatching and breeding 12.45pm.

When: Saturday, July 25.

Where: Mathieson St hall.

Details: Door charge $2. All welcome including beginners.

FRIENDS OF THE WHANGANUI RIVER AGM

What: AGM with guest speaker Whanganui Department of Conservation ranger Jim Campbell.

When: Saturday, July 25, 2pm.

Where: Brechin Lounge, St Paul's Church Community Centre, corner Guyton & Cooks streets.

THRIVE WHANGANUI PUBLIC EVENT

What: Guest speakers are social enterprise experts Rebecca Stewart and Catarina Gutierrez.

When: Saturday, July 25, 3pm-4pm.

Where: Davis Lecture Theatre.

Details: Tickets $10. RSVP at the event page on Thrive Whanganui's Facebook page or by phone on 027 871 6459.

SPACE STUDIO & GALLERY EXHIBITIONS OPENING

What: Opening function for two exhibitions - Perspect by Cam Edward and I was there by Mike Marsh.

When: Saturday, July 25, 5.30pm.

Where: 18 St Hill St.

Details: Viewing Wednesday, July 22, until August 1. Open Wednesday-Saturday 10am-2pm.

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY PLANTING DAY

What: Progress Castlecliff Coast Care has 900 Pingao, native sand binders, to go by the car park.

When: Sunday, July 26, 10.30am-12.30pm, followed by lunch together.

Where: Meet at the Duncan Pavilion, car park end of Rangiora St.

Details: Dress appropriately for the weather; it's an exposed site. If you have a long narrow spade, bring it. For information contact Graham 027 222 8378.

ORGAN RECITAL

What: Organist Simon Mace's programme spans three centuries from Bach's Prelude and Fugue in C minor to the contemporary Norwegian composer Mons Takle's The Power of Life.

When: Sunday, July 26, 2pm.

Where: Christ Church, Wicksteed St.

Details: Tickets available at the door: $25 adults, $20 (Organ Friends), free for students and children. Programme notes and refreshments included in the ticket price.

WHANGANUI HERITAGE TRUST AGM

When: Sunday, July 26, 2pm.

Where: Savage Club Hall, 65 Drews Ave.

Details: Free entry. All welcome. Meeting followed by afternoon tea. Enquiries to Mary-Ann Ewing 027 788 1699.

TUESDAY

OSTEOPOROSIS SUPPORT GROUP

What: A big welcome back to our regular members. This month we will have our Mid Winter Christmas afternoon tea.

When: Tuesday, July 28, 2pm.

Where: Club Metro, Ridgway St.

Details: Bookings essential for catering purposes; contact Roslyn on 343 1495.

COMING UP

CHAMBER MUSIC WANGANUI CONCERT

What: Celebrated violinist Amalia Hall and beloved New Zealand pianist Stephen De Pledge play works by Beethoven, Clara Schumann and Cesar Franck.

When: Sunday, August 2, 4pm.

Where: Concert Chamber, Whanganui War Memorial Centre, Watt St.

Details: Tickets from Royal Wanganui Opera House booking office: Adult $35, senior $32, Chamber Music Wanganui member $20, student $5; service fee $1 per ticket.

SHARYN UNDERWOOD SCHOOL OF DANCE - MR SANDMAN

What: A dance show covering many different styles, with a great soundtrack - some old music and some new.

When: Saturday and Sunday, August 1-2, 5pm.

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House.

Details: Tickets from Royal Wanganui Opera House booking office: Adult $18, senior $15, student $15, child 0-2 years free on lap; service fee $1 per ticket.

CATTLESTOPS AT WANGANUI JAZZ CLUB

What: If you like your jazz with cowboy boots and the smell of gunpowder, this is for you. Andrew London and Jimmy Ray Cameron have been fans of Western swing music for decades now, and love nothing better than tearing into some Bob Wills' standards and perhaps some good old 12-bar R'n'B, with Wayne Mason and drummer Lance Philip.

When: Sunday, August 2, 6.30pm.

Where: St John's Club, Glasgow St.

WHANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR AGM

What: The AGM scheduled for March 30 had to be postponed due to Covid-19 lockdown and choir rehearsals were cancelled until the end of June. It has been rescheduled

When: Monday, August 3, 8.15pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: AGM followed by supper. All welcome.

ON NOW

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Sara McIntyre – Observations Of A Rural Nurse: photography exhibition.

When: Till 18 October

What: Exhibition: What it is not — Abstract works from the Sarjeant collection. This selection of works demonstrates the wide scope of New Zealand abstraction: from the calm minimalism of Stephen Bambury's 'Grey Transmuting'; the crusty Colour Field of Geoff Thornley's 'Grey/Albus No. 10'; to the Lyrical abstraction of Judy Millar's untitled drawing with paint; and the Abstract Expressionist colour explosion of Allen Maddox's 'Life's Hurdles'.

When: Till August 2

What: Together Alone: Works from the collection exploring human connections in a post-lockdown world.

When: Till November 8

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupō Quay.

Details: Free entry. Enquiries to 349 0506.

What: My Choice July 2020: April Pearson

When: Throughout July

Where: Online at sarjeant.org.nz

Details: Free to view. Enquiries to 349 0506.

What: Lighting The Fire: Whanganui Potters From The Sarjeant Collection.

When: Till October 4

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery above the i-Site, Taupō Quay.

Details: Free entry. Enquiries to 349 0506.

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: In A Gallery: Lots, Lost — a reprise of selected works by Marty Vreede. In Gallery 85: Uncertainty — new works by Wi Taepa, created during his residency at the Glasgow Street Art Centre. In The Corridor — Tineke Paurini — Pattern, Colour.

When: Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 8pm. Other days by appointment, and any time when the flags are out.

Where: A Gallery& Gallery 85, 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 027 629 2545.

SPACE STUDIO & GALLERY

What: Perspect by Cam Edward and I was there by Mike Marsh.

When: Till August 1. Open Wednesday-Saturday 10am-2pm.

Where: 18 St Hill St.

REGULAR

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for beginners.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Pl (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Jacqueline on 021 135 9948 or find us on facebook.

EUCHRE AND HOUSIE

What: Great fun, all welcome.

When: Tuesdays, 1pm start.

Where: Gonville / Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.

Details: Janice 345 6286

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org

When: Thursdays, 5.30-7pm

Details: Clare 021 0622 120

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Other activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Enquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 927 5118.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING - ADULTS

What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club classes for fun, friendship and fitness.

When: Mondays 8-10pm, Fridays at 7.30-10pm.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING - CHILDREN

What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club classes for children aged 7 and over.

When: Fridays, 7.30–8.30pm

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: Parents welcome to join too. For further information contact glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 027 343 2160.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy - email kgreensides@hotmail.com