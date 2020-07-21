The search for 'truth' can sometimes take us down the path of science, and yet even science, it seems, is conflicting at times.

Being a bit of a self-confessed 'geek' in this area, this is what I've discovered so far, and as a follower of the work of quantum scientists this is my layman's understanding of the conflict and the common ground:

Newtonian physics is the physics of everyday things that we can see, from pebbles to planets. Quantum science, on the other hand, is the physics of the atoms, particles to wave, or energy fields. Both sciences are super-accurate but they are fundamentally different.

In Newtonian physics, identification of all the properties can be done, and it's easily

calculated because of being able to clearly identify cause and effect - for example, something exists and it's causing something else because of its existence.

Advertisement

In quantum science, however, through simple observation, the effect is caused - in other words, we create the effect through what is observed.

Simply put, quantum therefore relies on the powers of observation from the observer to create an actualisation. There is a common ground here in this context though, and that is, "what we focus on is going to grow in magnitude", no matter what science lens we look at things through.

So my thinking around this relative to my personal health is that it's really critical what I'm focusing on.

This is where our attitudes and our upbringing significantly matter. Between 0 and 7 years of age we are literally downloading some fundamentals of who we think we are, for better or for worse. The bigger an emotion attached to any experience, the more crystallised it becomes. Have that experience over and over again and beliefs get more firmly entrenched and inform our personal reality - or our personality.

Then, when we are adults and we discover that some of that stuff is getting in our way of living a life we want, we then have to change some habitual ways of thinking. I'm a little simpler these days with less focus on what's wrong and more on what's right, which brings me more of a life of thriving, rather than one of just surviving now. I now work smarter not harder, and am able to coach others who seek the same.

Not everybody wants to take the path of lesser resistance but, having experienced both, I know categorically which one I now choose. Great philosophers and shamans have always known that we need to seek within first, and quantum science certainly supports that as it's from that platform that we get to create rather than wait for something or someone else to come along.

I see the two sciences mentioned more simply described as the 'what comes first, the chicken or the egg' analogy, and in quantum science they can exist simultaneously. It's as simple as that.

So if you would like to know more about how quantum science and applying four simple principles can increase your creativity and quality of life, don't miss my small workshop on August 8. It's limited to seven people.

Advertisement

Details on my Facebook page Holistic Coaching - By Conscious Design, or private message me via www.carlascoachingforhealth.com