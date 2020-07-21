The Wanganui Vintage Car Club has put its annual Daffodil Rally back on the calendar and club captain Frank James said it promises to be a great day out.

"It is a national event and in the early stages of Covid-19, the NZ Vintage Car Club had taken it off the schedule," James said.

"As the lid started to lift, it was decided that local clubs could make their own decisions about whether to hold their rallies and we have decided to go ahead."

The rally, which raises money for the Cancer Society, is scheduled for August 23 and James said it will be a fun day.

Advertisement

"It is what we call a scatter run which means vehicles will be heading in several different directions rather than in a procession.

"The rally works on a points system and more points can be earned for solving clues that are further from the starting point so drivers set their own course."

Vehicles must assemble in the Whanganui War Memorial Centre car park at 12.45pm and they will have two hours to complete the rally.

"All vehicles are eligible to enter," James said.

"Cars, vans, utes, motorcycles, electric bikes, anything road legal.

"There is no need to be a member of the Vintage Car Club or any other club."

Whanganui hosted its first Daffodil Rally in 2016 and has raised around $2000 each year for the local Cancer Society.

"The entry fee is $10 per vehicle but people will often make donations over and above that which all goes to the society," James said.

Advertisement

"It is great to be able to support the Cancer Society while providing an opportunity to have some fun."

To enter call Peter Hardy 021 272 3444 or Keith Turner 027 445 4628, email pedorhardy@xtra.co.nz or enter electronically at bit.ly/wvccdr20