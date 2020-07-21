The Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust will announce a new major initiative at its annual meeting on Sunday, July 26.

This new project will follow what has been a very busy year, starting with the inaugural Heritage Month held over August and September 2019, attracting more than 3000 people. The 2020 Heritage Month in October has a new line-up of around 40 events.

Trustee Helen Craig, who leads Heritage Month, said Heritage Month "brings together the entire community to tell its story and realise just how significant our history and heritage are".

The trust's aims are to raise the profile of heritage in the community; to make people aware of what a valuable example of New Zealand's heritage Whanganui has; and to help property owners deal with the complex issues of ownership in today's environment, so that heritage buildings and sites are an asset in tomorrow's world. There is a full compliment of 10 trustees but help on special projects is always welcome.

The regeneration of the town centre received the trust's support for lighting eight large murals, completed during the 2019 Open Studios Whanganui Walls murals project, via a grant application made to the Four Regions Trust.

Craig entered Ridgway St for the most Beautiful Street Award in the Keep NZ Beautiful Awards, a title it won, and the trust's heritage stand at the 2019 Home Show was a big hit.

Its Great War Times Project gathered and told the personal stories of the region's soldiers and families during World War I, with 13 publications over several years, and the project is now completed. Bound copies have been donated to heritage and library institutions in the greater region.

The trust also oversees restoration of the Category 1 listed Cameron Blockhouse on State Highway 3 and Kawana Mill on the Whanganui River Rd.

A significant project for the trust over the past two years has been replacing the Durie Hill Elevator entranceway and the building work is expected to start shortly, with $240,000 raised by the trust.

Whanganui District Council's heritage officer Scott Flutey will speak at the AGM on his work to obtain earthquake strengthening funding support for private owners of heritage-listed buildings in the CBD.

The AGM starts at 2pm on Sunday, July 26, at the Savage Club Hall, 65 Drews Ave. Entry is free and the public is very welcome. An afternoon tea will follow, and the trust welcomes plates to share. For enquiries, phone secretary Mary-Ann Ewing on 027 788 1699.