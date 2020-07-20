I must admit that I'd never heard of prolific British playwright Jean McConnell before our secretary Cathy Gribble brought our attention to her series of one act plays Deck Chairs, of which there are four volumes.

We are currently rehearsing three of her one act plays to present to the public in a season of three evening and one matinee performance from Thursday, July 23, to Sunday, July 26.

Jean McConnell started her working life as a newspaper columnist but soon employed her considerable talent writing plays for radio, stage and television. Older readers will remember the popular television series Doctor Finlay's Casebook which was largely written by Jean McConnell.

Deck Chairs features plays with only two women, each in different situations and stages of life. The playwright demonstrates her keen observations of human nature, our quirks and foibles ... and how the rest of the world often sees us quite differently to the way we see ourselves.

All of the plays have a twist in the tail, an unexpected ending which often reflects real life situations. All of the plays celebrate British understated humour, bound to bring a wry smile to the audience's faces.

Do come along to Repertory Theatre and enjoy our evening performances from 7.30pm on Thursday to Saturday or a matinee performance on Sunday. All Repertory Theatre members will have free entry while other members of the public will only have a $15 entry fee. A bargain!

Bookings are available at Patrick's Bookshop next door to Ambrosia in Ridgway St.

I look forward to seeing you there.