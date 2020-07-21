Spring is just around the corner.

Gardeners will want to plant a few greens to replenish their supply as their existing greens start going to seed.

So now is the time to start sowing seeds indoors where it is warm.

The seedlings will be ready to transplant by early September, if your potting mix contains enough nutrients and you set the punnets in a sunny place, ensuring there is enough moisture for germination.

WhEBster Peter Watson is a keen gardener and enthusiastic seed saver. Photo / Margi Keys

Sustainable Whanganui Trust's Whanganui Environment Base (WhEB) is a repository for locally saved seeds, thanks to a few reliable seed savers.

The WhEB displays many of these seeds in little see-through pill containers that visitors have donated for this purpose.

Rocket, silverbeet and lettuce seeds have been put into the containers and labelled.

We welcome the addition of more vegetable seeds to our saved-seeds storage area.

The other day I found jars of swan plant (gomphocarpus), kowhai and hollyhock seeds in that corner of the office.

How delightful it was to sit in the welcoming room with my hotty on my lap, making labels and decanting the seeds into the little pill containers.

Saving seeds is a marvellous interest. The myriad flowers that bloom after the stems have grown high are a delight to behold. Rocket, bok choy and kale flowers are edible so you can add some of them to your salads. Leave the rest to the bees.

After the flowering, you can watch the seed pods develop. Seeds and their curious capsules come in all shapes and sizes. Then enjoy the marvellous harvest.

The ReUse Academy's Garden Grotto has plenty of empty punnets, pots and saucers of various sizes for raising your seedlings.

While you are at the WhEB, remember to check out our wee garden of herbs and edible weeds.