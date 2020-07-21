Although Covid-19 may have separated us for a while, there is a new buzz in the air at the Whanganui Learning Centre as community members come together to reconnect, create and share their experience of life during level 4 lockdown.

"Bubble Korero - Stories from my Bubble" is the latest initiative by the team at Whanganui Learning Centre - and they want you to get involved.

"Since reopening under level 2, we have been hearing stories from our community about their life during lockdown," manager Jen McDonald said.

"These experiences, during extraordinary times, are an important part of our history and social fabric. We wanted to provide an opportunity for the community to reconnect, share and record their stories for future generations."

With support from Creative Communities and Ace Aotearoa, the Whanganui Learning Centre has teamed up with the Whanganui Regional Museum and Artists Open Studios to make this a community-wide project. Workshops will be held during the annual Festival of Adult Learning Week (September 7-13), finishing with a public exhibition planned for the weekend of September 26-27. People's Choice prizes will be awarded for the five best entries.

"From individuals, whole-of-whanau, housemates to workmates, organisations and agencies, we want to hear your stories and have you create an entry that best represents that story," McDonald said.

"The lockdown experience has been different for everyone. While some have felt isolated, fearful and alone, others have appreciated the opportunity to slow down, reflect and reassess what is important to them."

Entries of art and craft, written and digital works and stories inspired by or created during lockdown are now being accepted for display: any media, maximum size 50cm x 50cm. Contact Jen, Jo or Simon at 06 348 4950.