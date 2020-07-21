Community Education Whanganui has a new chairwoman and an interesting selection of courses lined up for the third term of 2020.

Dee Brough is already a familiar face in Whanganui adult education, having served on the board for 13 years.

"I love my involvement with Community Education and I wouldn't do it if I didn't enjoy it," she said.

"It's not something I could ever become bored with."

Brough has worked at UCOL and its forerunner Wanganui Polytechnic, and Whanganui theatre goers will recognise her from productions on the stages of the Repertory and Amdram theatres.

Supporting CE manager Mel Shaw and administrator Claire Bell in providing a diverse range of quality educational opportunities is what it's all about, Brough said.

Shaw said there is something for everyone on offer in CE's term 3 courses, providing plenty of opportunities to escape the cold inside warm classrooms.



"We have a really exciting term of classes lined up," she said.

"In Whanganui, we are so fortunate to have so many highly-skilled people willing to share their expertise."

Courses provide opportunities to start something new or rekindle an old interest with some practical hands-on help to get you on your way again.

CE is offering a range of printing courses this term with print master Marty Vreede teaching screen print and woodcut techniques.

Sandra Morris will be teaching lino cut printing and Esther Topfer is back by popular demand with another course on drypoint printing.

Morris is also teaching a life drawing course and Michael Haggie will be teaching line drawing as well as a course in figurative acrylic painting.

Print master Marty Vreede will be teaching screen and woodblock printing classes this term. Photo / Paul Brooks

Pauline Allomes' painting course has a specific focus on the dunes at Castlecliff this term and will include an excursion to sketch and photograph this unique part of Whanganui's landscape, and Juanita Davis will be tutoring a course in raranga – traditional Māori flax weaving.

In August jeweller Craig Winton will teach the principles of silver jewellery construction where participants can craft their own stone set ring and Leigh Mitchell-Anyon will help you develop camera confidence and creative skills with your digital camera.

Steven Rhodes will help you tackle that woodwork project you have always wanted to try and Jenny Meade can help you make a pattern to recreate a beloved worn-out garment you don't want to throw away. Both courses are suitable for beginners as well as advanced participants.

If you want to prepare your gardening skills for spring, Terry Dowdeswell will help you learn to garden for fun, food and flowers and Margi Keys can help you forage to discover the delights of edible plants.

There are culinary delights to be found with home brewing of craft beer with Chris Hayton, cheese making with Gina Guigou, and Adam Wasiolek will help you discover the joys of Cajun or Italian cooking.

If you have always wanted to learn to Spanish or French, Luis Salano will be teaching classes in both languages during August.

For those who love to sing and play an instrument, Bruce Jellyman is running his fun and crazy "any instrument goes" eight-week course where you get to join an orchestra of musicians and singers out for enjoyment.

If you have never tried yoga, Amanda Burgess is offering a gentle beginners course that begins in August and if you need to improve your driving to get your full licence Sarah Bolland will be teaching a defensive driving course to help you get there.

And if you are feeling philosophical and ready to challenge your assumptions about life you can join a Socrates Meets Whanganui cafe with two free sessions to be held in August and September.

CE will also be offering some koha classes in September to celebrate Adult Learners Week, starting with pasta and gnocchi and more options to be announced soon.

"CE courses provide opportunities to meet like-minded people and take some space to grow yourself," Shaw said.

"We like to take CES classes out to the community so if anyone has a venue or ideas they would like to share, we welcome their input."

To find out more visit www.communityeducation.nz, call 06 345 4717 or visit CES at 24 Taupō Quay between 10am and 3pm Monday to Friday.