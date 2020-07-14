There is a new, bright yellow sign outside the cafe at Upokongaro and a new owner with a personality to match.

George Kinder is the new owner in residence at the historic general store and post office building at the riverside settlement north of Whanganui and he is ready to welcome customers to linger or grab some tasty food on the run.

The popular cafe at 444 State Highway 4 has been renamed as Behind the Door on 4 but, apart from the new signage and a new coffee supplier, there won't be many changes.

Ginny Kinder said she and her husband wanted their son to have an independent lifestyle and income.

"George worked in the canteen at Awatapu School in Palmerston Nth.

"He really enjoyed it so when we learned that the cafe was for sale, we thought he would enjoy being his own boss and he has great support from the existing staff, who are happy to stay on.

"He likes being involved with catering and enjoys meeting people so this suits his style."

Chef Ritchie Tweeddale and his wife Kristin will maintain the menu and service which has made the cafe a popular stop with locals and visitors.

"We have been here for five years and have developed a menu that people really like," Ritchie said.

As well as stocking the cabinets with tasty pies and baking for people on the go, he produces a range of warming dishes for customers who like to linger in the dining room or dine outside in the tranquil gardens.

There is something for everyone on the menu and diners can select a classic beef burger and fries or a fresh tarakihi version, smoked chicken penne pasta or salad, curried corn fritters or a vege stack.

While the cafe's previous owner closed during July, Behind the Door on 4 will be open six days a week during winter and a busy season of welcoming locals and travellers is anticipated.

As well as the road traffic, there will be river trade from passengers travelling from Whanganui on the Wairua riverboat and independent paddlers taking a break at Upokongaro.

"We expect to be very busy when the Upokongaro Bridge opens, although we are a bit worried about whether our facilities will cope," Ginny said.

"It will be great if the Whanganui District Council installs some public toilets and rubbish bins because the bridge traffic is likely to put a strain on the cafe and pub facilities."

Behind the Door on 4 opened to customers last Saturday.

"It was nice and busy on Saturday and Sunday," Ginny said.

"Luckily it was not overwhelmingly busy because we were still getting used to the new coffee machine and learning the ropes."

George will also have the support of a live-in helper and gardener on-site at the cafe.

"I love Upokongaro and I'm looking forward to being here all the time," he said.

"People should come and visit."

Behind the Door on 4 is open from 9am to 3.30pm every Tuesday to Sunday.