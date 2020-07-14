There's a new look for the site on the corner of Whanganui's Ingestre and St Hill streets - but it's business as usual in the office.

WSP Whanganui's premises has had new signs installed to reflect its name change from Opus to WSP, manager Jenny Harrison said. The company's Materials Testing Laboratory in Pacific Pl also has the new branding.

WSP employs 28 staff in Whanganui, including civil engineers, planners and designers.

The company has been around for 150 years. It was originally the Public Works Department then evolved into Ministry of Works, Works Consultancy Services, Opus, WSP Opus, and is now WSP.

WSP is involved in property and buildings, transport, water, environment, energy and research services.

There was previously an architectural team in Whanganui and the company's work over the years has involved some well-known projects.

They include the Terrace Building (commonly known as the criss-cross building) on the corner of Wicksteed and Watt streets, SH3 Cobham Bridge (motorway bridge), Kaitoke Prison, Whanganui City College tower block, SH3 Goat Valley, SH1 Hihitahi realignment and SH1 Mangaweka Deviation.

It also contributed to Whanganui's wastewater separation project, and repair of the Whanganui riverbank at Shakespeare Cliff and more recently by the Red Lion.