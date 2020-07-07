It wasn't that long ago I harboured a deep resentment around double standards and injustice.

It would eat me up and the more I fought for what I felt was right, the more disconnected I became from myself and from those around me. I truly believed that I would find a peace fighting for human rights - and fight I did.

Did I ever find the justice that I sought? No, I did not. Instead what I unearthed was more inequities which, in all honesty, simply contributed to more anger.

Does this mean that I'm any less passionate about justice and human rights? No, it does not. What it does mean is that I have grown past the need for closure, or to build an army. While I would have happily led a revolution at the time, I also experienced first hand how stress impacts on us and our families.

Fast forward 10 years or so and I've found being a peaceful warrior far more effective and efficient.

Choosing the path of lesser resistance doesn't mean weakness, but rather requires greater strength as it means a recognition of no longer feeding the problem with the same emotion that created the issues in the first place, ie. anger and resentment.

In the words of Einstein, "We can not solve our problems with the same thinking that created them." The work of Deepak Chopra, Joe Dispenza and many more scientists have gone on past Einstein's work and have now proven that all life is vibrational.

What this new science tells us is that our emotions emit a signal, or resonance, and what we allow will align, for better or worse. This now makes perfect sense to me why my anger simply exposed even more of the same.

My life changed when I moved past my own rage, not by denying my destructive emotions but rather not being dictated by them. What I now do is that every time I feel that rush of red anger, I feel it and acknowledge it and then park it up. What I do next is critical as I counteract it with a very conscious act of sourcing a feeling that brings me peace. The irony is I don't get as triggered any more.

When we start to shift like this, it can sometimes mean we might have to risk walking away from those who try to draw us back to what is familiar to them - perhaps because they aren't aware of their own emotions themselves?

Taking responsibility for my own anger is empowering, and whilst anger is useful should I need it for a life or death situation, its only worth in day to day living is to shine the light on where I get caught.

Thinking this way didn't just happen overnight, I had to make it a practice, and as a result I'm in a much better position to be able to support people who are struggling with destructive emotions too.

When our anger is our default emotion then life is hard, heavy and exhausting, and we tend to externalise it completely on to others irrespective. I'm now inspired by great wise teachers that have gone before us like Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela who would not have known the science behind their korero, but ultimately their message was one of peace.

I still see red, but I take the time to dilute it to pink - the colour of love not war and the new science can now verify just how powerful love is and what we can achieve through practising it. It may well be the beginning of a new age and I for one am jumping into it.

