The late Dick Hurn was so much a figurehead in Rangitikei rugby that there is the possibility of the main ground in the sub union being changed from Marton Park to Hurn Park.

It would be a fitting permanent tribute to a man who gave a lifetime of service to rugby as a prominent player and administrator.

Dick, who died last month at the age of 89, lived right over the road from Marton Park in Follett Street and during his 64 years in the township played for, was a key administrator and became a life member of the Marton Athletic and Marton OB clubs as well as the Rangitikei sub union.

He was also a member of the Rangitikei Tramping Club and was a professional sign writer.

As a player he started with the Feilding Yellow club, was a North Island Colt in 1951, played 23 times for Manawatu as a lock or prop between 1951-54 including a close Ranfurly Shield challenge against Waikato when beaten 12-3.

Wellington-born, he moved to Marton in 1956 and repped 32 times for Wanganui between 1956-59, including Ranfurly Shield games against Canterbury (6-19) in 1956, Wellington (3-34) in 1957 when he was captain and Taranaki (13-17) in 1959 and played against the British Isles (6-9 on Spriggens Park) four days later.

Dick, mentioned in the 1959 NZ Rugby Almanack as being "a fine forward" was a long time administrator for both Rangitikei and Wanganui, being elected a WRFU life member after serving as president in 1981 and being on the union;s centenary (1987) and 125th jubilee (2012) organising committees.

Marton Park was a large part of his life and virtually a second "home", spending hundreds of hours at the ground helping prepare for club practices and match fixtures including taking around the collection box for admission charges and officiating or assisting at after-match functions or sub-union meetings.

The park, which is in the heart of Marton and now includes two rugby fields, a covered stand (Jubilee Pavilion), outdoor stand and a club rooms, was opened in 1893 and has been the venue for most of the town's main outdoor functions and ceremonies.

There are a number of memorials at the ground including a tree planted in 1897 to commemorate Queen Victoria's jubilee and an elegant stone structure and memorial tree for the coronation of King Edward VII.

Also at the park are trees to mark the town's 50th and 75th jubilees while the most dominant is the World War I Memorial that commemorates the local men killed in action.

There is also a small but important memorial for a trooper from Marton killed during the South African War.

Marton Park is classed as "A place of considerable aesthetic value, having a combination of open space, trees, paths, and built structure that enhance the beauty of the town".

There was a large attendance at a Covid-19 delayed memorial service for Dick Hurn and a close friend, 75-cap former Wanganui representative Kelvin Chase, is gathering support from various rugby organisations and iwi before making a request to the Rangitikei District Council to consider changing the name of Marton Park.

If unsuccessful there is the possibility of the Marton Rugby Club's club rooms being named after Dick Hurn and his family.

Three Wanganui rugby fields are named after prominent identities – Spriggens Park after 1917 NZRFU president George Spriggens (regarded as the "Father" of Wanganui Pirates), Dallison Park in Waverley after the Dallison family and McNab Domain at Kaiwhaiki after the McNab family.

In addition the covered stand at Spriggens Park is named after Ernie Bevege, the 1961 NZRFU President.

Border Best

Highlighted by a four-try feast from young winger Vereniki Tikoisolomone, Waverley Harvesting Border brushed aside a depleted McCarthy Transport to convincingly retain the Grand Hotel Challenge Shield on opening day of the Tasman Tanning 2020 Wanganui premier club season last Saturday.

Border raced in 10 tries in the 58-13 runaway home victory with elusive Tikoisolomone, who scored 13 rep and eight club tries last season, more than a handful for Ruapehu fill-in fullback Andrew Evans who came out of a very brief "retirement" to help out his club.

It was Border's highest score against the visitors, the previous best being 47-17 on the same field in 2016.

Ruapehu had scores of 69-14 at Waverley in 2011 and 52-7 at Ohakune in 2012, the first two years that Border had returned from playing in Taranaki.

By contrast the other two premier games last weekend could have gone either way with visiting defending champions Byford's Readimix Taihape very lucky to escape with a 6-5 win over Metro champions Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau and Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist conceding a late try in a 16-21 away loss to Settlers Honey Ngamatapouri.

With two tries not awarded and three kickable shots at goal missing the mark it was a classic case of "the one that got away" for Kaierau in what was the lowest scoring and the only single digit match between the two teams during the new century.

The previous lowest score was 12-all at Memorial Park in 2006. Taihape, who slowed the latest Kaierau game down a lot, was delighted to avenge last year's single point (16-17) home defeat.

The Kaierau v Border clash this coming Saturday at the Devon Road Country Club will not only see the Grand Challenge Shield at stake but will play a key role in sorting out the winners of the Metro title.

The two teams beat each other away from home last winter, Border winning 24-20 and Kaierau 23-21.

Border is ahead 14 matches to three since 2011 with all three Kaierau wins at Dallison Park.

It will take a dedicated team effort to break that cycle this weekend.

Likewise Marist will need to be in top form to upset 2019 champions Taihape at Spriggens Park.

Taihape has won the last four games including the 2019 double – 26-9 at home and 27-19 in Wanganui.

Despite last Saturday's large loss in Waverley, Ruapehu has never lost to Ngamatapouri and will be looking to add to wins last year (58-18 away), 2018 (95-5 away and 60-10 home) and 2017 (37-5 away).

New Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield holders Utiku OB face a tough first senior trophy defence this weekend - away against Harvey Round Motors Ratana.

Utiku played well to de-throne Bennett's Taihape 20-10 in a local derby match on Memorial Park last Saturday and Ratana beat neighbours Speirs Food Marton 20-7 in Marton.

Both Utiku and 2019 premiers Ratana have improved teams this year and are contenders for the senior title. Their clash will be a good indicator of both challenge shield and championship prospects.

The most surprising score line on opening day was Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau demolishing Black Bull Liquor Pirates, a premier side last season, 52-5.

Kaierau, a team boosted by a host of borderline premier squad players, scored eight tries including a hat-trick to centre Kyle James and six conversions from first five Dion Hyland.

Kaierau is home to Border on Saturday and Pirates face Marist Celtic, who coasted home 43-0 over Counties at Kaiwhaiki, on Spriggens Park.

Marist Buffalo's, 20-0 winners away against Border, meet Counties on the Racecourse.

With both senior teams winning and the premiers running Ngamatapouri close it was a promising opening day for Marist.

After a first round bye Div 3 champions (Wilson Cup) Kelso Hunterville host 2019 senior titleholders Taihape in an important fixture, with Marton sitting out the bye.