Families turned out in force to celebrate the opening of the children's art exhibition at the Wanganui Arts Society.

Long-time after-school art teacher Rae Hendry, the event organiser, said she took classes at the Art House in London St every Tuesday and Thursday for "any child who loves art".

"This is their work from over the last year, from July to July, our Matariki.

"I'm seeing now that I've got the kids of the kids that used to go to my art classes, which is really special.

"We have kids of all ages, from little people who gradually grow up to be big people, and some stay right up to secondary school.

"If there's one guarantee, it's that there'll be a good turn out at a children's art exhibition, because mums and dads and granddads and aunties all come along to see."

Rae Hendry at Sunday's exhibition opening. Photo / Bevan Conley

One feature of the exhibition was a few bare spaces on the gallery walls, which Hendry said were there for visiting children to add to the collection.

"We have a work table for kids to make an artwork on and they can put them up on the walls.

"That's really exciting, because then they're part of the exhibition, and often they start coming along to the after-school classes at the Art House.

"I'm the president of the Wanganui Arts Society, and this place is our face, so it's great to be able to have the exhibition here and to be able to share it with our older people."

Hendry said "two wonderful artists from out of town" would be stopping by during the month to judge the artwork, with the winner receiving a pack of brand new art supplies.

"All the work is all kept, and this is the time to celebrate the children's achievements."

The exhibition, which opened last Sunday, runs until the end of July, and is open during the school holidays from 10am to 3pm, Monday to Saturday.