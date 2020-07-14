It is 11am on a cold and wet Whanganui Monday morning and Robyn Work is behind the counter of her food truck at the intersection of Carlton and Fitzherbert Ave, ready to serve hungry customers.

At 4.30am she was at her computer keyboard typing her regular Facebook post to the 3800 members of the Whanganui Self Isolation Help Page, encouraging them to take their brollies, rest if they have been unwell and share their recipes.

"I chose the early morning shift because I'm always awake early," she said.

"It is the best time of day for me."

The Whanganui Self Isolation Help Page was started by Erina Cresswell the week before New Zealand went into lockdown in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I had a friend who was planning to self-isolate and I knew there would be others," Cresswell said.

"The intention was to set up a support network for people who would need help with shopping and other errands but once the level 4 lockdown was announced it became something so much more than that."

When the page gained rapid popularity, Cresswell shoulder-tapped a team to help her administer and moderate the page. Work is one of a team of 10 committed people who maintain the page and add inspirational, informative and entertaining posts each day.

"Whanganui has a number of other community pages but I think this one has filled a niche of its own," Cresswell said.

"We have been really vigilant with moderation and keeping it friendly and supportive."

The page lists a clear set of rules and expectations that members must follow and respect is a non-negotiable requirement.

"No naming and shaming people or business, this is a tough time for everyone so no name-calling, mockery (including emotes) or comments about intelligence."

And as a rule of thumb ...

"If you wouldn't want your grandmother to read it then don't post it."

Work said a consensus decision was made by administrators to keep the page content free of profane language.

"We decided that even fairly mild swearing should be prohibited which may seem a bit over the top but it has been fine.

"It just goes to show that you can have humorous posts and healthy debate without it."

The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and Work said people have commented about how "safe" and "comfortable" they feel when visiting the page.

Group members are encouraged to contact one of the team if they need help and If there are posts that indicate someone might be in need of support, they are likely to receive a private message from an administrator to see if they can offer assistance.

Traffic on the page has slowed slightly since the pandemic response moved to level 1; however, it is still flowing with suggestions for school holiday activities, inspirational quotes, offers of support as well as people just chatting and sharing ideas.

A name change for the group is being considered now that it still going strong post-lockdown.

Work said people who didn't know each other before have become friends as a result of their membership of the page and, as Covid-19 restrictions have eased, some have been meeting up in person.

"The need hasn't gone away and Erina was really onto something when she came up with the idea."

Whanganui Self Isolation Help Page is a members-only group which is visible to anyone on Facebook and applications to join are welcome.