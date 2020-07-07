You are invited to Sustainable Whanganui's latest re-purposing workshop on Wednesday, July 15, between 11am and 3pm.

It will be held in the Harakeke Room at the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre (WRRC).

This is the fourth year Sustainable Whanganui has run such school holiday workshops.

Volunteer tutors Peter Watson, Lynette Keast and Lyn Pearson are the support crew for this one.

Not long after the WRRC arrived on the Whanganui scene, some early childhood educators connected to Sustainable Whanganui decided they would run creative re-purposing workshops for youngsters and families. They knew many children and parents would appreciate the experience of an open creative workshop that reused resources.

They also knew the importance of spontaneous creativity in developing concepts, ways of thinking and the growing of balanced kids. They also recognised that we are all kids at heart.

In the Sustainable Whanganui's RUA (rooms of donated materials), there are numerous useful resources inspiring creativity. Along the corridor, the Harekeke Room has enough space to allow people to be creative together. Peter, Sue Kumeroa, Cat Atkinson and Lyn soon found many families thought such activities were a great idea too.

"At times, our workshops look like organised chaos, but participants emerge with a creation they have worked hard on and are justifiable proud of," says Lyn. "Participants are encouraged to stop for the shared lunch, but many find this hard because they are too busy creating!"

More equipment has been gained over the years, mainly by donation, but the workshops still follow the ethos of letting participants choose how and what they wish to create.

However, suggestions may be made by tutors who are prepared to help find equipment and materials necessary to fulfilment a participant's goal.