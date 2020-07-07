Come along all you clever playwrights! I know you're out there itching to pick up your pens and write fabulous one act plays for Repertory Theatre's one-act play writing competition.

Your scripts can be written in any genre of your choosing: dramatic, horror, historical, tragedy, comedy or farce. It's your choice. We require that your plays be no longer than 15 pages with no more than three characters. Simple!

The theme is important. The theme must demonstrate how people have overcome adversity. Again, this can be achieved by any means of your choosing.

Yes we do have a later closing date than the first one we advertised due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Mr William Shakespeare and Mr Henrik Ibsen were unavailable to be our judges but we do have a panel of almost equally famous theatre luminaries who will act as our play writing judges. One of our esteemed judges has had to relocate to the Deep South (brrrrr!) which means that she requires your entries be submitted electronically to her at the following email address: musica.angelo@gmail.com She is also available on Skype or by phone if you wish to chat with her.

Advertisement

It's now early July so you have almost three whole months to create your profound works of art. The closing date is September 30 at 5pm. The three plays judged to be the best will be presented at Repertory Theatre in late October/early November. Just think... you will be world famous in Whanganui!

Remember...musica.angelo@gmail.com/5pm September 30.