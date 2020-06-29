When four local women combined their skills and talents and found them complementary, they found a suitable space and called themselves Phoenix Collective NZ.

Joleen Sharrock, Maria Lawless, Jenny Hiroti and Tracy Dillon have acquired the building behind Subway near the Glasgow St/Victoria Ave intersection, and there they have designed and furnished their individual rooms with themselves and clients in mind.

"We each had our own individual practice before, then came together under one roof," says Maria. "We send clients to each other which allows a person to get everything they need in one place."

Joleen is a life coach.

Advertisement

"I help people meet their goals in life," she says. "I help them make changes they've been considering but aren't sure how to do."

Joleen works mainly with women although she does have some men as clients. She also does workshops with oils and balms.

"Creativity is a fundamental part of life, and if you don't express your creativity in some way you get stifled."

Maria offers Clairsentient Readings, among other things.

"I do past life work, energy readings, I can see time-lines around people so I can give them ideas where their optimal time-lines are. I also do a 'stitch'n'bitch session' where people can create something: they craft, and while they're doing that we talk about whatever it is they need to talk about. It's like a form of art therapy."

Maria also does Akashic mining.

"That's looking at people's past lives and bringing up information from different lifetimes that could be affecting them in this one. I'm kind of off the planet, so it's good to have the grounding of these guys [the collective]."

Jenny is a little more practical.

Advertisement

"I provide massage therapy - I work with pretty much the whole body. I do Orthobionomy, which is a non-invasive approach to body work in which you're trying to get the person to self-correct in their own way. You build a sense of awarenesss for them to understand what it is they're trying to work through.

"The other thing I do is manual lymphatic drainage. Some people are holding a lot of fluid or there are injuries that block, and you have to get that fluid flowing again. There is a systematic way to do it."

Jenny says it involves a delicate touch and an individual approach for each client.

Tracy offers Reiki and spiritual healing and she has a crystal light bed.

"There are seven Vogel quartz crystals positioned over the seven main chakras, the main energy points in your body, and the colours coming through relate to each chakra," she says.

The light works through the crystals in sequence through the chakras, helping the body heal itself.

"It does quite a lot in a short time."

After the crystal light bed session the client talks with Tracy about the experience.

All the women say a big part of what they do involves listening to people and accepting "where they are".

"I found coming into this place, this group, we provide a nurturing and open space for people to come in and trust that they can express whatever they need to and not feel judged. It's a safe place," says Jenny.

"We don't fix people," says Maria, "We hold the space for them to fix themselves."

Also in the Phoenix Collective space is the Red Tent and the Wisdom Circle.

"The Red Tent is where we get together and celebrate being women," says Maria. "We acknowledge our ancestors, the females in our lines."

She says it involves a talking stick and it's about holding space, not giving advice.

"Wisdom Circle is similar but it's more about people bringing their own cards [tarot, oracle, different types of divination tools] and they can get insights into their own inner work."

The collective also holds evening spiritual development classes as part of a year-long course.

Phoenix Collective, 396a Victoria Ave.

The Phoenixes are in the office and available most weekdays by appointment. Evening and weekend appointments by special arrangement.

Monday to Friday, 9am-3pm. Contact through phoenixcollectivenz.wixsite.com or individual websites and Facebook pages.