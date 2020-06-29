SATURDAY

CHAMBER MUSIC WHANGANUI

What: Celebrity Subscription Series, Lucien Johnson Quartet.

When: Saturday, July 4, 7.30pm.

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House.

Details: Individual concerts: Adult $35, senior $30, student $5.

SUNDAY

KITCHEN CHAOS

What: Children's show.

When: Sunday, July 5, 2pm.

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House

Details: Tickets $11, group 4+ $8 each

DANCESPORT WANGANUI

What: Monthly social dance followed by supper. Ballroom, New Vogue, Latin, social dances. Theme — "Celebrate — Lets Dance".

When: Sunday, July 5, 7pm-9.30pm.

Where: St Andrews Hall, Bell St.

Details: Members $5, non-members $10. Information Kathleen 3442245 or Graeme 0274341823.

ON NOW

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: Stations & Covert Covid. Two group shows.

When: close 3pm this Saturday, July 4. Hours — Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday 9am-3pm, Friday 9am-8pm. Other days by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

Details: Entry free. Inquiries to 027 629 2545.

COMING UP

CREATIVE CARD MAKING

What: Suitable for beginners and regular crafters alike. With Julia Martin.

When: Saturday, July 11, 10am-12.30pm, $10.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

SCHOOL HOLIDAY ART WORKSHOP

What: Lead artist Esther Topfer and her team will help keen young artists (9 years +) create take home treasures, another mural for the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre's fence and additions to the sculpture garden. These will all be created from recycled materials and other people's trash. Sustainable Whanganui's Re Use Academy rooms will be available, along with Esther's secret supplies! This follows two successful workshops where young artists created art works for the Sculpture Garden and two murals of iconic local features. All workshops have been funded by grants from Whanganui Creative Communities.

When: During the week July 6 to 10, from 10.30am to 2.30pm daily.

Where: Whanganui Resource Recover Centre's Harakeke (education) room, 83 Maria Place.

Details: To register phone Esther on 022 523 4987.

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, will challenge us to look with fresh eyes, with gospel eyes, at current social, ecological and spiritual values. Come along and contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue welcomed. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj.

When: Wednesday, July 15, 4.30pm-6pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

OPEN RE-PURPOSING WORKSHOP

What: With Lyn, Peter and Lynette of Sustainable Whanganui. Bring ideas and something to share for lunch. Provided are resources, support, tea and coffee.

When: July 15, 11am-3pm.

Where: Harekeke Room of WRRC, Maria Place Ext, next to Fire Station.

Details: phone 06 345 6000. Donations appreciated.

LITURGY

What: An Attitude of Being

When: Sunday, July 19, 4pm-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

FREE ENGLISH CLASSES FOR NZ RESIDENTS

What: Are you a NZ Resident or citizen? We have free English Language classes available to all levels from beginner to upper-intermediate, including an evening class for working learners (pre-intermediate/intermediate level).

When: Term three classes start Monday, July 20.

Details: To enrol, call Jane at English Language Partners Whanganui on 06 3451778 or email wanganui@englishlanguage.org.nz.

ESOL HOME TUTORS

What: Are you interested in other cultures and helping new migrants and are you keen to teach English as a volunteer tutor? English Language Partners Whanganui is running a free volunteer ESOL Home Tutor Training course.

When: Monday and Wednesday afternoons, beginning on Wednesday, July 22 from 1pm-4pm, and running until August 24.

Details: Contact Jane on 345 1778 or email wanganui@englishlanguage.org.nz.

DVD EVENING

What: Green Book. In 1962, a world-class African-American pianist hires a tough-talking bouncer from an Italian-American neighbourhood in the Bronx to drive him on a tour. Despite their differences, the two men develop an unexpected bond while confronting racism and danger in an era of segregation.

When: Wednesday, July 22, 6.30pm, Koha. Supper provided.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

WRITE FOR HEALTH

What: With Jacque Aldridge. The years have seen my writing in many forms, and some of these form part of this workshop. Come along and enjoy a day with other seekers.

When: Saturday, July 25, 9am-4pm, $20.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

ON NOW

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Exhibition: What it is not — Abstract works from the Sarjeant collection. This selection of works demonstrates the wide scope of New Zealand abstraction: from the calm minimalism of Stephen Bambury's Grey Transmuting; the crusty Colour Field of Geoff Thornley's Grey/Albus No. 10; to the Lyrical abstraction of Judy Millar's untitled drawing with paint; and the Abstract Expressionist colour explosion of Allen Maddox's Life's Hurdles.

When: Till August 2

Where: Project Gallery.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 06 349 0506.

REGULAR

EUCHRE AND HOUSIE

What: Great fun, all welcome.

When: Tuesdays, 1pm start.

Where: Gonville / Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.

Details: Janice 345 6286.

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org.

When: Thursdays 5.30pm-7pm.

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING

What: Family Fun. Club nights have restarted for adults. Classes for children and parents will restart next term at 7.30pm on July 24, same venue.

When: Mondays and Fridays at 8pm

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy — kgreensides@hotmail.com.