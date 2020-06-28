

Whanganui Chamber of Commerce had their first in-person get-together since the Covid lockdown at a mid-winter Christmas function held at Hatrick Raceway and Function Centre last Thursday evening.

A large number turned out to renew acquaintances and meet new people over drinks and dinner.

There were few formalities except for a few words from Whanganui Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sue Stuart and Hatrick Raceway operations manager Paul Freeman.

"Zoom has been a great interim tool but it's not a replacement for humanness or for real togetherness," said Sue. "It is so lovely to see all of your faces in person."

She thanked Paul and his team for sponsoring the event and everyone for attending.

"The past few months have been a time of change and challenge but also a time of connection, and doing things differently. While the chamber has been working remotely, we remained connected to you, working hard to keep you informed, to keep your businesses visible and of course connected.

"We had to change how we did that - putting our networking events on hold, we focused on making sure our businesses had the right information and support through webinars, phone calls, regular e-communication and any other avenue we could use. I want to thank you all for your support and encouragement and for helping us to help you.

"So looking forward, the chamber will have business as usual but more business un-usual, as we plan and then re-plan our activity for the months ahead as we continue to move through Covid. One thing that won't change though, is that our support for our members remains focused and unwavering."

Sue outlined upcoming events then introduced the Chamber of Commerce board and personnel before Paul Freeman spoke on behalf of Hatrick Raceway.

Paul's a South Islander who moved north 15 years ago.

"I spent most of my life as a greyhound trainer ... on the other side of the fence. For the last six months I've taken on a role here, which I think is the dream job for me, interacting with people. Whanganui people remind me of my southern heritage which is Dunedin."

Having the Chamber of Commerce hold their function there last Thursday was an opportunity to showcase the venue and its catering facilities.

Also present were three women from the Levin Great Mates greyhound rehoming team, their job being to find homes for retired greyhounds. Candice, Kellie and Tash were there with greyhounds Dexter and Eddie, the dogs suitably attired for a mid-winter Christmas.

The evening also raised funds for City Mission.