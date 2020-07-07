SeniorNet Whanganui aims to help older people get up to speed with the latest internet technology, to make services such as internet banking, online shopping and social media more accessible.

SeniorNet chairman Terry Dowdeswell said more volunteer tutors were needed, preferably people who were skilled in the use of Android smartphones and tablets, and able to communicate well with older people.

"Our ages tend to be 55-60 plus, so it's important that our tutors can relate to that age group," Dowdeswell said.

"We're pushing our services more and more, and so we need to be able to fill that."

Dowdeswell said SeniorNet did "a whole range of stuff" besides smartphones, including computer training, smart TVs, Chromecasting, streaming and apps.

"ManageMyHealth, for instance, is a really useful app," he said.

"At the moment we're dealing with moving away from walking into the bank, and people are realising that cheques are going.

"You have to learn internet banking and to do that you have to use a device of some sort.

"We're trying to get people familiar with devices that can connect them to other agencies, like banks or council or government."

Dowdeswell said some people who came to the courses could be tentative about using the internet or a smartphone but after a few lessons "their eyes light up".

"They could be walking down the street and realise they can find a coffee shop on their phone, or they can take a photo of a letter and email it to someone.

"It's a different way of thinking, but it makes life easier and that's why we do it."

SeniorNet courses take place for six weeks out of nine, Dowdeswell said, with the next block running from July 6 to August 14.

"If you have skills with digital devices, enjoy helping others and would like to join SeniorNet's team of tutors, we would love to hear from you.

"Your help will make a difference."

For more information call 06 345 9772, or visit www.seniornetwanganui.org.nz