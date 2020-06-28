

Thanks to everyone who responded to my last column in which I wrote about my 17 years of service here at the Women's Network and featured a photo of myself as Wonder Woman.

I had quite a few folk stop me in the street to offer congratulations, including some who asked me where my cape was. I was a little slow on the uptake in responding, and then remembered the aforementioned photo. Even wonder women have their moments!

Over the last few weeks I have been fortunate to meet and chat with many women, as well as a number of colleagues to share our experiences of life in response to Covid-19.

So many interesting themes have arisen, one of the most common being that nearly everyone feels tired. It's important to recognise that we have all been through a time of unprecedented upheaval, individually and collectively, and that this can manifest as a trauma response.

With the impact of enforced restrictions that came through the lockdown period, as well as the ensuing changes to life at home, work and education, combined with global uncertainty, it's no wonder we feel tired.

All of this combines with the onset of winter, with the darker days and less exposure to sunshine.

Much has been written and researched about this, with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) becoming increasingly more well known as a significant factor in people experiencing low moods and depression during the winter months. This can include changes to sleep and eating patterns, feeling irritable, hypersensitivity, loss of confidence and sociability, and lower levels of motivation.

The change of season can disrupt our internal body clocks and the balance of our melatonin levels which is integral to mood and sleep. With less exposure to sunshine this can result in lower levels of serotonin production, also affecting mood, and in some cases triggering depressive symptoms.

Women and younger people are more likely to be diagnosed with winter SAD, and it is more common in countries that are further from the equator.

As with any significant change to your health and wellbeing it's helpful to visit your trusted health professional to identify if this is a regular pattern of symptoms for you, or if it could be related to other factors.

However, if you are aware that the winter months bring on a change in behaviour for you, there are things that you can do.

Take a good look around your home and work environments and think about how you can let more light in.

Rearrange furniture to enable you to sit closer to windows, pull back heavy blinds or curtains during the daytime to let the light in.

Taking opportunities to get outside is also really important, even on cold or wet days. Find a walking buddy [or two], borrow a dog, cycle to work, and make time to take lunch breaks outside on sunnier days.

Exposure to outdoor light even on cloudy days does help, particularly within the first two hours of rising in the morning. Exercise is also incredibly helpful as the production of endorphins lifts our mood, and has the added effect of aiding in managing symptoms of stress and anxiety.

These reminders might seem simple and obvious. However, it is surprising how many of us let these things slide a little when life seems tougher somehow. It's also a good time to think about rediscovering a hobby, or beginning a new one.

Make regular dates with yourself, whether it's visiting your favourite cafe, local library or bookstore, and dinner dates with friends can help to keep us focused and social too.

A focused and confidential chat with a professional can also help. Feel free to check out the Women's Network on Facebook or email: womnet.whanganui@gmail.com