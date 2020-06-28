Whanganui District Council is asking for feedback on the restoration of the Upokongaro War Memorial Hall. The hall requires significant repairs – including a complete electrical and plumbing upgrade – and maintenance in order for it to be occupied.

"The council would like to gauge the community's level of interest in the Upokongaro War Memorial Hall, and investigate the possibility of the building being brought back to life," council property officer Dianne Love said.

In 2010, the Upokongaro community advised the council they no longer required the Upokongaro War Memorial Hall, preferring instead to use the hall at Horrocks Park on Kaiwhaiki Rd. Since then the Upokongaro War Memorial Hall has been largely underused and is currently untenanted.

"Exciting developments are happening in and around Upokongaro, such as the Mountain to Sea Cycle Trail. These projects will bring new opportunities for the Upokongaro community as well as for the whole of Whanganui," Dianne said.

A letter containing survey questions on the restoration of the Upokongaro War Memorial Hall, its possible future uses, and if a public toilet should be installed in Upokongaro has been sent to Upokongaro residents.

An online survey with the same questions is also open to all Whanganui residents – to complete this survey, please visit: www.surveymonkey.com/r/UpokongaroWarMemorialHall

The survey closes at midnight on Monday, August 31.