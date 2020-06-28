

Some words bear repeating and pondering. "The consequences of our love affair with plastic" was written by Midweek editor Paul Brooks in The Front Bit a couple of weeks ago. A member of the Plastic Free Whanganui group liked this enough to request a poster be created. This will be on display at Plastic Free Whanganui's market stall through July.

Yes PLASTIC FREE JULY gets a reprise in 2020. This year's focus is simple swaps for plastic items:

• dump the pump – stage a return to soap in a bar

• shampoo in a bar – equivalent to saving three plastic bottles

• bamboo toothbrushes – are compostable, and have compostable packaging

• get rid of the (cling)wrap – choose an alternative such as beeswax or use a plate to cover a bowl.

There have been great wins against ubiquitous plastic use over the last couple of years. Who would have thought even two years ago, we'd be able to live without plastic "singlet" supermarket shopping bags! Some supermarkets have now discontinued the tear-off plastics bags for fresh produce, replacing them with paper bags. Other supermarkets are moving to "nude" food aisles for fresh produce – where nothing is wrapped in clingwrap.

Heartening indeed, but the fight ain't over yet.

Visit Plastic Free Whanganui's stall for useful handouts on how to store food without plastic, and plastic swaps for the bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and elsewhere in your house.

As Paul B says: "It is our responsibility … Let's get started."