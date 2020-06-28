

We are such stuff as dreams are made of...

I was enjoying playing my part on stage when I started to muff my lines. Instead of being upset by that I found it highly amusing and started to giggle. My giggling infected the rest of the cast and we all fell about laughing uproariously. Now anyone with any theatre experience would know that all of the above are cardinal sins as one does not go "out of character", however, we all recovered our senses and successfully finished the play.

I did begin to worry when I realised that I didn't know where I'd left my costume. Where had I changed? Slowly I woke up. Yes, I'd dreamt the whole silly story.

I didn't dream the Repertory Theatre's team's visit to Amdram on Friday night where we took part in their quiz night. A lot of Rep members also belong to Amdram so it was lovely to be able to greet old friends again. There were 12 teams taking part in a fun night.

Repertory Theatre's team was comprised of our president Bev Pearce, Kerry Girdwood, Reuben Janes, Pat and Raewyn McKenna, Chris Stedman and myself. We didn't win but felt that we acquitted ourselves well with our fourth place.

It's back to work now rehearsing our one-act plays, organising our play reading group and preparing for our Annual General Meeting on this coming Sunday, July 5 at 2pm. It's late this year because we were all in lockdown in April.

Do come along to the AGM. Once the business is over we're having a lovely afternoon tea. Scrummy!