Whanganui's port revitalisation will include the whole community and recognise the legal status of the Whanganui River under the Te Awa Tupua (Whanganui River Claims Settlement) Act 2017.

A new governance model will combine several local government and private projects to strengthen the port's retaining structures and physical infrastructure as a community-led project called Te Puwaha (the outlet or river mouth).

Gerrard Albert, chaimanr of Nga Tangata Tiaki o Whanganui Trust, says values called Tupua te Kawa must guide all decision-making around the Whanganui River.

"These values can broadly be described as the metaphysical and indivisible nature of the river, the intrinsic and inalienable place of hapu and iwi as the river, and community empowerment via a collective obligation to work collaboratively for the river's benefit.

"Indivisibility is a key component of Tupua te Kawa. A bi-partisan and community-led approach is required to ensure that this project is completed efficiently and effectively. With any project we start at the same place together and then walk together."

In March, it was unanimously agreed at a meeting of Horizons Regional Council, Whanganui District Council, Nga Tangata Tiaki Trust and the Whanganui Land Settlement Negotiation Trust that the governance of the project would be guided by Tupua te Kawa.

The foundation members of the governance group are Albert, Rachel Keedwell (Horizons Regional Council chairwoman), Ken Mair (chairman of the Whanganui Land Settlement Negotiation Trust) and Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall.

Membership will change and grow as the group seeks to understand the key considerations in conjunction with the community.

A list of potential members will be collated over the next three weeks and appointed by the councils and iwi.

"Under the guidance of Whanganui iwi, represented by Nga Tangata Tiaki o Whanganui Trust and the Whanganui Land Settlement Negotiation Trust, agreement has been reached with local government that Te Puwaha will bring together two local government projects and a private relocation project by boat builders Q-West to ensure that Tupua te Kawa are upheld in line with the legal framework of Te Awa Tupua," Albert says.

Keedwell says Horizons has been planning to strengthen the moles and other historic river training structures at the Whanganui River mouth since 2018.

"This to ensure the safety of the communities and built environment in the area, as well as creating a fixed and navigable river mouth required for port operations," says Keedwell.

Whanganui District Council plans to strengthen Wharves 2 and 3 and improve other infrastructure at the port as part of a long term social, recreational and economic plan for the area.

McDouall says the current stage of the work is very much "the first phase of development — future-proofing the infrastructure".

"We need this infrastructure to be in place and in good condition to provide a foundation for a longer-term plan, based on encouraging economic development via the port and employment opportunities for locals."

Albert says: "That is what Te Awa Tupua is about, a community obligation shared with iwi under a common value set, Tupua te Kawa. That way no one is left behind."

Mair says: "People have been inclined to assume that past project delays have been down to iwi and hapu holding the process to ransom. That has never been the case. The problem has been a lack of inclusion of hapu and iwi from the outset and insufficient understanding of the legal obligations of the Te Awa Tupua legislation.

"The definition of community under Te Awa Tupua includes the hapu and iwi.

"When it comes to resource consent processes under Tupua te Kawa, we want to take a different approach, where we examine the environmental, social and other implications, find solutions and then lodge resource consents."

An important aspect of the appointments to this project governance group will be finding community leaders with exceptional governance skills and the ability to uphold Tupua te Kawa.

"Getting the governance structure right, particularly in relation to the Te Awa Tupua Act, has had to be a priority," McDouall says. "We have a historic opportunity here to make a new start, requiring a different mindset in relation to the river and our whole community.

"We are actively searching for people to join the governance of the project. We want people connected to the area who understand and can work with Tupua te Kawa."