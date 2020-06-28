By Ken Chernoff

Whanganui Musicians Club committee member

The Whanganui Musicians Club was created to promote and support local musicians, and it continues to provide a haven for developing talent. The club is now taking what was Whanganui's first public museum, built in the 1890s, into the 21st century.

For anyone who has yet to visit the historic building at 65 Drews Ave, the first Friday of the month is the best time to do it. The doors open at 7pm and you will be greeted by dedicated members of the club's committee. The evening is designed to allow locals of all ages to gather together and celebrate making music. The atmosphere is warm and informal, with tables arranged for members bringing their own food and drink. It is a place to meet old friends, and make new ones.

Since rescuing the remarkable building from the Savage Club, who itself had rescued it from demolition in the 1930s (when the museum relocated, making it redundant), the Musicians Club is looking to the future. The main performance hall boasts an iconic stage, with lighting and sound equipment that allow for performances of all types of music to resonate within the natural aesthetic that has been evolving for well over 100 years.

The club invites old members to come out this Friday night. Let's get together and do what we are meant to do – celebrate being part of a vibrant community enjoying each others' company and making music. To those who have yet to experience club night, come and check it out. You are sure to be made welcome.

And to Whanganui musicians and bands, young and old – there is a place on the stage for you. If you play, you earn the price of admission!

Enquiries to whanganuimusicians@gmail.com

Friday, July 3, 65 Drews Ave. Music from 7.30pm.

Annual memberships at the door $30. Admission $10. Non members $15.