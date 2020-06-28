Whanganui Jazz Club is back in action

By Ken Chernoff

Whanganui Jazz Club President

Whanganui Jazz Club and The St John's Club are happy to welcome members of both clubs to an evening of "jazz and blues" on Sunday, July 5 when we present the ever-popular Laura Collins and the Back Porch Blues Band. We are sure to get a light-hearted and energetic performance from Laura, with great material and entertaining chatter in between songs. Here are a few words from the band:

"Wellington-based Laura Collins and the Back Porch Blues Band are heading back to Whanganui, because it's time to let this blues train roll. We'll have our 2019 recording This Train with us. The title track speaks about acceptance getting older, maintaining momentum and glorious celebration, and it seems timely in New Zealand to talk about momentum and celebration of 'rolling again'."

For anyone who doesn't know the band, you will be in for a treat. The musicians are expert players.

Advertisement

Wayne Mason, also known for being one the country's much-loved singer songwriters, is master of boogie woogie piano, "burning it up" on the keys and adding his iconic voice to the vocal mix.

John O'Connor will be "eating it up" on lead guitar, never self-indulgent – just soulful and astonishing. Rounding out the rhythm section are George Barris on upright bass fiddle and Peter Cogswell on the "back porch" drums proving that you don't need to be loud to groove.

And then there's Laura who combines wit, charm and sincerity with passionate singing.

The music starts at 6.30pm, and the restaurant will be ready to serve at 5.30pm. That's at the St John's Club, 158 Glasgow St.

We are looking forward to meeting up again for the first time in four months.

And...

on Saturday, July 4 at 7.30pm, Chamber Music Wanganui is presenting the Lucien Johnson Quartet at the Royal Whanganui Opera House, 69 St Hill St.

Lucien is an award winning musician who has been described as "a saxophonist and composer of rare excellence and mettle" (Wellington Jazz Festival), as "a miraculous musician" (Radio NZ) and as "a composer and arranger of supreme skill" (Dominion Post). He is joined in this quartet by more of New Zealand's finest musicians: celebrated pianist Jonathan Crayford, emininent double bassist Tom Callwood, and rising star Cory Champion on the drums.

Jazz Club members are invited to take advantage of the subscribers' ticket price of $20 by showing their membership cards at the Opera House when purchasing tickets.