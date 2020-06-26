Double decker bus trip to Castlecliff celebration

The celebration for Castlecliff's new bus shelter artwork has been rescheduled, after being postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. All are welcome to attend the blessing and celebration on Saturday, July 4 at 1.45pm outside the Rangiora Street Library in Castlecliff.

Local artist Claire Bell, who created the engraved glass artwork for the bus shelter, says: "We've organised a free double decker bus to run from town to the bus shelter for the blessing.

"Local performer and transport enthusiast, Anthonie Tonnon, will act as conductor for the trip."

"The double decker bus trip will be a unique experience, as it will travel the two historic tram routes to Castlecliff. These routes became the basis of the Greyhound Bus routes from the 1950s, and much of our housing has been built around them," says Anthonie, who is also the new Whanganui District Council representative on Horizons Regional Council's Passenger Transport Committee.

"I'm interested in talking to the passengers about their experience of the past and present bus system along the way," he says.

The bus will leave from the bus stop outside the Whanganui Tramways Museum at 29 Taupo Quay at 1.30pm and, after the event, depart from Castlecliff at 3pm.

Spaces are limited – to book a seat on the bus, email: Anique.Jayasinghe@whanganuiandpartners.nz

The Citadel Café will provide light finger food at the event and the Rangiora Street Library will run a gold coin sausage sizzle as it joins in with the event to mark its first birthday. The Koha Shed will have a presence as well, providing free toys, clothing and coats for the winter for anyone in need.

Claire Bell's technique of mural engraving on glass was pioneered by artist John Hutton whose glass mural on the Great West Screen of Coventry Cathedral was completed in 1962.

Ms Bell says she has had numerous visitors to her studio during the process of engraving her glass artwork with local flora and fauna inspired by the Castlecliff sand dunes.

Bus shelters are a collaboration between Horizons Regional Council and Whanganui District Council. Horizons advises on location and funds installation, while Whanganui District Council funds ongoing maintenance.

Horizons transport manager Rhona Hewitt says: "Glass bus shelters offer great visibility and safety, however can at times be subject to vandalism.

We're trialling this beautiful artwork on a bus shelter in an effort to have a positive effect in terms of vandalism."