The people from Mitre 10 Mega have been busy putting on barbecues at local schools.

"As part of our commitment to supporting our local schools and community organisations we decided to run a summer promotion which saw three local Whanganui primary schools win a Gasmate Caterer BBQ," says Paula Fore.

Any person who purchased a barbecue between Friday, November 1, 2019 and Friday, January 31, 2020, received an entry form to nominate a Whanganui primary school of their choice. The three schools with the most entries won a barbecue each and a lunchtime sausage sizzle shout for the school.

The three winning schools were Kai Iwi, St Marys and Kaitoke.

Hayden Gibson, Sarah Gibson, Brett Puklowski and Paula Fore ran the sausage sizzles.

"It was such a generous donation from Hayden, Sarah and the team at Mitre 10 and as a school we are absolutely thrilled!" said Kaitoke principal Vanessa Duncan.

Samuel and Eben from Kaitoke School. Photo / Vanessa Duncan

Cooper Brasting of Kaitoke School ate 5 sausages! Photo / Vanessa Duncan

Ready at the barbecue at Kai Iwi School. Photo / Paula Fore