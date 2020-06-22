

Pam Pointon is a regular volunteer for Age Concern Whanganui, which has earned her Volunteer of the Month.

Sandra Rickey, Volunteer Whanganui manager presented Pam with a certificate, a volunteer logo badge and a $40 voucher from Mud Ducks cafe.

Pam was nominated by Janet Lewis of Age Concern, who says, "Pam is amazing — she is always cheerful, nothing is ever too much trouble — she just gets on with the job."

Pam was a secretary in an office, and after she retired and wanted something worthwhile to fill her time, she was able to take up what she knew and work on reception at Age Concern.

Advertisement

"That evolved from being peer leader with Steady As You Go ... which is an exercise group started by Age Concern and ACC. ACC has since pulled out and the DHB has filled their role. It's fall prevention exercises.

"Steady As You Go came first, then they were looking for receptionists for the office."

That job requires a good knowledge of the workings of Age Concern and a lot more besides. People inquire about taxi chits, reliable tradespeople, how to deal with government departments and advice on many things.

Pam also drives for Meals on Wheels.

"I did it years ago but it's very different now."

Pam says they used to have to return to the clients and pick up the dishes. Now everything's disposable. She delivers once a month but is available as a relief driver.

"I've met a great bunch of people at Age Concern: not only the staff but volunteers as well."