The Covid-19 pandemic has given the world new experiences and the pupils of Brunswick School want to preserve the memories of them in a time capsule buried in the grounds of the school.

Marked in Covid colours of yellow and white, the capsule is actually in three pieces, each containing contributions from the children.

"The items in the time capsule include letters to our future selves, what lockdown was really like, what was cool in 2020, all about us, Covid-19 principal updates, posters and news clippings," said principal Jane Corcoran in a speech before burial.

"We lay the time capsule on June 19, 2020, and it will be lifted at our 175th school jubilee in 2048.

"That means the capsule will be down for 28 years. We hope many of you will be present when it is lifted and are able to reminisce with your future family."

Once the capsules were in the ground, the children each used a trowel to scoop earth on to them. The job was finished off by senior boys.

A plaque will mark the spot and the site will be recorded on the school plans.