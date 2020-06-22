WEDNESDAY

DVD EVENING

What: Hacksaw Ridge. The film focuses on the WWII experiences of a US pacifist and Christian combat medic who refused to carry or use arms. He was awarded the Medal of Honor for service during the Battle of Okinawa. Graphic war content.

When: Wednesday, June 24, 6.30pm, Koha. Supper provided.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

THURSDAY

THIS WE BELIEVE ...

What: Cullinane College students share their ideas and beliefs.

When: Thursday, June 25, 7pm-9pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

SUNDAY

FOUNDERS SOCIETY WANGANUI BRANCH

What: AGM and talk. Topic is Maori daily life and customs - pre-European settlement.

When: Sunday, June 28, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church.

Details: $5 fee.

COMING UP

GOING GLUTEN FREE

What: Information given and discussion time. Sample a variety of gluten-free bread. FREE draw for gluten-free bread. Preceded by very short AGM.

When: Tuesday, June 30, 7.30pm.

Where: Riverside Church lounge, cnr of Ingestre St and Somme Pde.

Details: Everyone welcome. Koha donation. Contact: Sharyn — 345 8393 or email: allergyadhd@gmail.com.

FREE ENGLISH CLASSES FOR NZ RESIDENTS

What: Are you a NZ resident or citizen? We have free English language classes available to all levels from beginner to upper-intermediate, including an evening class for working learners (pre-intermediate/intermediate level).

When: Term three classes start Monday, July 20.

Details: To enrol, call Jane at English Language Partners Whanganui on 06 3451778 or email wanganui@englishlanguage.org.nz.

ESOL HOME TUTORS

What: Are you interested in other cultures and helping new migrants and are you keen to teach English as a volunteer tutor? English Language Partners Whanganui is running a free volunteer ESOL Home Tutor Training course.

When: Monday and Wednesday afternoons, beginning on Wednesday, July 29 from 1pm-4pm, and running until August 24.

Details: Contact Jane on 345 1778 or email wanganui@englishlanguage.org.nz.

ON NOW

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: My Choice: Ngawai Matthews. Each month the Gallery invites a member of our community to make a personal selection of their favourite works from the Sarjeant Collection which are then staged as an online exhibition at Sarjeant.org.nz/exhibitions. June's My Choice is chosen by Ngawai Matthews.

When: Till June 30.

Details: 06 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Exhibition: What it is not – Abstract works from the Sarjeant collection. This selection demonstrates the wide scope of New Zealand abstraction: from the calm minimalism of Stephen Bambury's Grey Transmuting; the crusty Colour Field of Geoff Thornley's Grey/Albus No. 10; to the Lyrical abstraction of Judy Millar's untitled drawing with paint; and the Abstract Expressionist colour explosion of Allen Maddox's Life's Hurdles.

When: Till August 2.

Where: Project Gallery.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 06 349 0506.

REGULAR

EUCHRE AND HOUSIE

What: Great fun, all welcome.

When: Tuesdays, 1pm start.

Where: Gonville / Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.

Details: Janice 345 6286.

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body and mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org.

When: Thursdays 5.30pm-7pm.

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING

What: Family Fun. Club nights have restarted for adults. Classes for children and parents will recommence next term at 7.30pm on July 24, same venue.

When: Mondays and Fridays at 8pm.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy — kgreensides@hotmail.com.