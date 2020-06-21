July 4 is a noted day of celebration in the US and around the world — and this year we can also celebrate it in Whanganui with a concert of cool jazz from the Lucien Johnson Quartet.

Chamber Music Wanganui resumes its concert series for 2020 in the Opera House — the first concert to take place there since mid-March when lockdown began.

The concert, which begins at 7.30pm, features Lucien Johnson (tenor saxophone), Jonathon Crayford (piano), Tom Callwood (double bass) and Cory Champion (drums).

Lucien Johnson is an award-winning musician who has been described as "a saxophonist and composer of rare excellence and mettle" (Wellington Jazz Festival), as "a miraculous musician" (Radio NZ) and as "a composer and arranger of supreme skill" (Dominion Post).

He is joined in this quartet by some of New Zealand's finest musicians: celebrated pianist Jonathan Crayford, with Tom Callwood and Cory Champion, one of New Zealand's most prolific rhythm section teams who have performed together or separately with the likes of the Phoenix Foundation, Don McGlashan and Neil Finn.

The quartet will perform original compositions from Lucien's 2017 album West of the Sun (nominated for a Tui award for Jazz Artist of the Year) as well as new material from his upcoming album Kairangi.

The music is reflective of some of the places that he has lived in and travelled to: France, Haiti, Ethiopia and of course, some reflections on our own wonderful country and musical heritage.

Included in the set are two traditional waiata which Lucien will reinterpret. As a recent recipient of the Harriet Friedlander Residency he has returned from New York for the tour and looks forward to sharing how this experience has influences the music!

Tickets available in advance from the RWOH box office or at the door. Adults $35, seniors $32, subscribers $20, students $5.

Saturday, July 4 at 7.30pm, Royal Whanganui Opera House.

For further information, contact Ingrid Culliford on ing.cull@gmail.com.