

We had a pleasant afternoon tea together again in the cosy supper room (so nice to be able to see old friends), welcoming back some long time Repertory Theatre members and welcoming in some new members with a cuppa and a chat.

Auditions went well and the three one act plays have been almost cast.

Pat (of Patrick's Bookshop) had two ladies cast for his play, Cupboard Love, but unfortunately one actress has had to withdraw which means he's looking for a replacement to act alongside Monica Russell. Hopefully this situation will be resolved quickly as he has another actress waiting in the wings, as it were.

Doggies, which Reuben Janes is directing, has experienced actresses Karen Craig and Jessica Allen playing the parts of two dog enthusiasts who meet on the beach and chat about their pets.

Advertisement

Experienced actress and director Cathy Gribble will co-direct Cruise Missiles with me. We're going to direct each other so it should be quite a fun time as we bounce off each other well.

It's great to be able to plan and anticipate new shows to Repertory Theatre again. I really missed being there when we were in lockdown but now I must go and learn my lines ... again.