As the premier, longest-standing nationally affiliated organisation offering digital technology and communication assistance to seniors, SeniorNet is increasingly being left to guide people marginalised by the necessity to engage with government and corporate organisations online. We are taking up this challenge by offering small group or one on one tutorials.

Feedback from our members during lockdown highlighted a need for more information about the use of internet banking, Real Me, dealing with government departments, accessing and using social media and the internet. This feedback also highlighted the need for "one on one" tuition as group tutorials often fail to address the needs of individuals.

When SeniorNet classes begin again on July 6 we will be concentrating on the above plus offering unbiased assistance with "choosing the right phone and the best internet access plan for you". There are so many phones, smartphones and communications "plans" out there being touted not only to seniors, but everyone, with no apparent regard to the needs of the individual purchaser. We will help people navigate this minefield.

SeniorNet can help with understanding and using:

• Internet Banking

• Social media

• Navigating and using government and council websites

• TV-related devices and applications such as Netflix etc

• Gold and Bee cards

• Streaming to TV

• Buying online

• Managing your health online

• Much, much more

Independent advice choosing the best device (tablet, smartphone, laptop etc) for you.

Independent advice choosing the best telephone/Internet package that suits your needs.

Understanding how to use your smartphone, tablet, smart TV, computer or other device to get the best out of it for you.

Drop in to enrol, River Room, 19 Taupo Quay, Friday morning, June 26, or ring 06 345 9772