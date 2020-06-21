Colin Cox says he owes his love of walking to his mountaineer father, Jack. Jack was renowned as a South Island mountain guide and it is said that he even gave Sir Ed Hillary lessons on ice walking before his successful 1958 overland trip to the South Pole.

Colin was on one of his walks, this time behind Canvastown in the upper South Island, through the old gold diggings, and he and his dog Tank took a left turn up a creek and followed it up a hill. He was looking for some good views. Up a ways he came across the subject of this story, sticking up out of the ground as if asking to be found.

Colin picked it up, inspected it and first wondered if it had been formed by water action, but concluded it was too perfectly shaped.

His cousin, Kevin Ellis, an identity in that part of the country, suggested Colin put it back.

"That place is called Doom Creek for a reason," he said. Well, Colin and his wife Bev were due to catch the ferry that night so there was no time to take it back. When Colin asked Kevin to take it back for him, Kevin would not have a bar of it.

So Colin and Bev took it home and it serves as a doorstop in their Fordell home.

"It's heavy: it's limestone over granite," says Colin, and it does look like it's in the shape of a left foot. Or does it?

"Put your left foot over it and it's exact ... " he says. "But I'm not saying ..."

"My husband has an amazing imagination," says Bev.

That may be true but the fragment of Kiwi geology does beg the question — is it an ancient footprint, or is it a natural formation? Is it a piece of human history or something much older but potentially less interesting?