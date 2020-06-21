At a lunch last Thursday, River City Artists formally acknowledged Dennis Clark as their patron.

The lunch was also to celebrate four years as a group, so it was fitting that on their birthday — delayed because of Covid — they should appoint their inaugural patron.

River City Artists principal and founder, Val Donkervoort, made a short speech and presented Dennis with a gift.

"Today we are welcoming Dennis, who has agreed to become our patron."

Val also acknowledged the library of art books Dennis donated to the group.

"We look forward to sharing your company and your advice: the doors are open at any time for you to come and join us."

Dennis and his son Nolan, also an artist, have previously judged art competitions comprising works by members of River City Artists and have built a strong relationship with the group.

"We thought it would be nice to have a patron, somebody like Dennis who's got the experience of a professional artist to help us and lead us and take an interest in us," says Val.

Dennis has also donated a large quantity of watercolour and pastel papers and mounts to the group.