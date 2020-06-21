Bubble life

It felt like as soon as it arrived it was over – our alert level 4 lockdown is well and truly behind us now and it feels great to be at level 1.

The book I was reading as we all went into lockdown was Room, by Emma Donoghue. It came with a recommendation from a member of the public when it was returned. I was told they were pretty sure I'd like this book (and a colleague quickly confirmed this so I had no other option than to read it). I really like reader recommendations as they often point me in the direction of a book I wouldn't otherwise read.

The recommendation came with a warning though that the story is very unsettling and the atmosphere dark. The story centres around the life of Jack and Ma from the perspective of 5-year-old Jack. They live in a room where they're held captive by Old Nick, who has kidnapped Ma. Jack, born in captivity, wonders about the world outside but Ma convinces him there's nothing more than the three of them and the room.

However, things take a dramatic turn for Old Nick when he faces foreclosure on his house. Ma manages to get Jack out of the room to go for help and both finally escape. But make no mistake, there is no "all's well that ends well" conclusion as both Ma and Jack now struggle to accept their "new normal" in the wider world. I couldn't help seeing some similarities with this book and my bubble life during the lockdown.

The library services are now returning to "normal" after all the safety measures put in place during the various lockdown levels. Following safe practices while keeping others safe is our new mantra these days and that's why it felt so good when the library reopened. It was more like going back to the "old normal" – to an environment that I like being in, surrounded by books.

And for the second time this year a range of new, crisp books are being prepared for life on our library shelves – it goes without saying there was a bit of a backlog of books waiting for library staff when we got to Level 1. The ease of slipping into our professional "old normal" while still being slightly unsure about the "new normal" did remind me of Room more than once.

But we're all getting back on track now – our services are once more up and running and we're enjoying welcoming people back. Library staff look forward to seeing you.