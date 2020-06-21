Whanganui Athletic Football Club (WAFC) players have been well and truly red-carded, but this time it's all for fun, and the revenue is going straight back to the club.

Senior player and long-time club member, Steve Burney, has created the club's very own set of collectible trading cards, featuring current and past players of the club. The card's predominant colour is red, in keeping with WAFC club colours.

Just like the trading cards of major sports, the card's design includes the players' name, shirt number, team name, position, and attack and defence statistics. The cards will become a unique piece of club memorabilia, as well as providing an innovative fundraiser for the club.

Examples of the trading cards.

The idea was first formed about 10 years ago when Steve was a University student.

"I've always wanted to create something like this as a memento for my mates. Then it occurred to me that I could do this as a way to help give back to the club. So I've been nibbling away at the idea over the years."

In time for the 2020 season, most of the 1st and 2nd team players are featured on the cards, plus some of the 3rd team, a handful of Cosmos players and some "classic" players. There are now 45 player cards to collect, and just over 250 cards in supply.

There are plans to incorporate more teams as the project grows. "I would love to get the women's teams involved before the mass demand that I'm sure the juniors will bring."

Steve views the cards as a catalyst for club camaraderie. "It's a great way to build on WAFC's fantastic community. People get a chance to trade their mates and get to know the other players in the club – young and old. For some, this could be their idols playing in the 1st team."

The collection includes classic cards to recognise past members who have shaped the club. Alf Morley, a past club player who recently passed away, has been given "Legend" status.

"It's my way of showing respect for his history with the club. I've just got consent from the family that I can release that card, so I'm super excited."

Steve has been approached by other past players who have told him they would love to see themselves on a card. "That's the stuff that drives me as well - players want to get involved."

He has funded the first print run of cards personally, but also with the generous support of H&A Print who provided special assistance with the first models.

"H&A Print have been awesome throughout this process. They helped print the original prototypes for me while we sorted out some teething issues, and they have done an excellent job with the quality since."

The cards are on sale at the WAFC clubrooms at Wembley Park, for $1 each. The uptake has been pleasing, and so far, the buyers have all been adults. The juniors will get their chance when they arrive at Wembley Park this coming Saturday.

"I keep needing to replenish the stockpile in time for the juniors to start. It is great that it is has peaked interest in the older 'kids'!" says Steve.

To protect the environment and minimise costs, the cards are sold free of packaging. However, the suspense of a random purchase is still enjoyed – buyers will receive the next card off the pile. Some purchasers will get a real thrill when they discover the card that they have been handed is their own.

WAFC Youth player Chris Sandlant sees the appeal. "I think it's quite a good idea because a lot of the senior players that feature on the cards are coaching young teams.

"The kids will realise they've been trained by the personality on the card. It doesn't happen very often – that you can be that close to someone on a trading card."

Chris would like to see his dad, Dean, who plays for the Cosmos, featured on a card.

WAFC has 16 junior teams registered for the season. Around 160 junior players took to the fields last weekend.

Club President Peter Czerwonka says the club is in good shape and the numbers are looking good. "We're pretty happy with where we're going." He is excited about the card concept. "Steve has always got crazy ideas on the go. I'm right behind it."

Registrations are still open for anyone still wishing to join a team, and Steve is hoping the trading cards will appeal to potential new members. "It's a drawcard. Come down and play with Athletic, we'll make a card for you."

He is seeking parents or supporters to help capture the on-field action by photographing players for the card profiles. He has also generously offered to assist other clubs with their own trading cards. The rear of the card is designed to suit any team playing in the Central League. One club has already approached him.

"One of the local clubs has taken a fancy to the idea already. So long as they provide me with action shots and player names, I'd be more than happy to create their cards and allow their clubs to use them as their own fundraiser."

For now, he is focused on the inaugural WAFC collection. "I can't wait to capture the juniors of the club – the future 1st team players. Then I can start collecting autographs."

Whanganui Athletic Football Club is an association football club with clubrooms located at Wembley Park, Whanganui East. The club is affiliated to the Central Football federation.