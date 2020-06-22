

As one of our most accessible national parks and close to Whanganui, Egmont National Park is the frequent destination for trips planned by the Wanganui Tramping Club.

The park, established in 1900 and dominated by the dormant volcano of Mt Taranaki, has three road entry points (Manaia Rd to Dawson Falls; Egmont Rd to North Egmont; and Pembroke Rd to Stratford Plateau) and a number of other road ends with tracks.

Weather is always a consideration as the park receives massive annual precipitation. This and a mild coastal climate means there is a lush rainforest covering the foothills, a forest which is nationally significant for the total absence of beech trees.

With changeable and unpredictable weather, prudent trampers check the forecast and carry enough clothing and equipment to ensure they can cope with any outcome. The rivers and tributaries are not always bridged and some can flood at any time of the year.

Apart from seven Department of Conservation (DOC) huts, two private tourist lodges offer accommodation in the park: Stratford Mountain House (East Egmont) and Dawson Falls Lodge (Dawson Falls). As well, three club lodges can be used by making prior arrangements with the clubs: Tahurangi Lodge (Taranaki Alpine Club), Kapuni Lodge (Mount Egmont Alpine Club) and Stratford Mountain Club.

The Whanganui club has two tramps in the park in July — a weekend trip to Waiaua Gorge Hut and a day trip to explore the closed lower Lake Dive Track.

The full July programme is: —

Sat 4, Opunake cafe trip, leader Sandra

Sat-Sun 11-12, Waiaua Gorge Hut, leader Dorothy

Sat 18, Midwinter feast, leaders Julie and Esther

Sun 19, Old Coach Rd, leader Adrian

Sat or Sun 25 or 26, Lake Dive Track, leader Tracey

Make all enquiries about trips to Barbara phone 348 9149 or Dorothy phone 345 7039.

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on 2, 16 and 30 July and shorter ones for the TT2 group on 9 and 23 July.

The Wednesday contact is Victoria, phone 027 6888 190, and the Thursday contact is Val, phone 345 0456.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and well-being of everyone on their trips. For further information contact Barbara at 348 9149 or visit our website www.wanganuitrampingclub.net

The next club meeting on Wednesday 1 July at the Deerstalkers' Hall, Peat St, at 7.30pm and will feature the club's annual general meeting.

Club member Diane Harries will also give a talk on The Old Ghost Road, a private tramping/mountain biking track in the South Island.