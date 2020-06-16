

Whanganui Airport's cafe is for lease.

"The facilities offer a commercial kitchen that may appeal to a tenant who can run an airport terminal cafe while taking advantage of the commercial kitchen facilities," the airport's chief executive, Leighton Toy, says.

"This will provide an opportunity for an innovative operator to inject new ideas into a key tourism gateway."

Mr Toy says the Whanganui District Council has reviewed the operation of the South Beach Cafe at Whanganui Airport and decided not to reopen the facility after it was closed by Covid-19 restrictions in March this year.

"The council ran the cafe as part of its operations at the airport but recognise that this is not a core council function.

"The council values the benefit that a cafe offers to our community and we are in the process of marketing the premises for lease to another operator.

"In the meantime, we will be installing a complimentary self-service coffee machine for airport patrons, with the airport terminal building being opened an hour before each scheduled departure flight and 30 minutes prior to each scheduled arrival," Mr Toy said.

For inquiries about leasing the space, contact Leighton Toy on

Leighton.Toy@whanganui.govt.nz