Rotary Club of Whanganui has been running book fairs for charity since 2007.

The last few have been held in the old Farmers building between Victoria Ave and St Hill St, where tens of thousands of books are laid out in subject or alphabetical order for book lovers to browse and buy.

The current fair began last Thursday and finishes this weekend.

"We were busy on Thursday, Friday and until late afternoon on Saturday, then steady today (Sunday)," says Kate Smith, the book fair's 2IC. "I've been pleased with the number of people going through and pleased with the cheerful atmosphere. They're glad to be here."

As well as a large number of young people browsing for books, Kate says they've seen a lot of family groups hunting for a good read.

The event relies on volunteers. "There's a small core (of women) who did the preparatory work ... and when we asked for people for the selling days we've had really good support."

She singled out people like Neil and Christina Boyd who turn up every year. They take care of the speciality books, New Zealand books and collectors' items.

Every single book is individually priced. Kate says pricing has to find a balance between raising money for charity and getting books to those less able to afford them.

There are also magazines, CDs, records and puzzles.

As boxes of books are depleted, a volunteer will move in to replenish books from a nearby stockpile stored in banana boxes.

Proceeds go to charities hit by Covid-19.

Whanganui Rotary Club president and book fair co-ordinator Stephen Lace brings in refreshments for the volunteers on Sunday. Picture / Paul Brooks

Whanganui Rotary president and book fair co-ordinator Stephen Lace says they have a storage problem. Books are currently kept through the year at Upokongaro Hall, a few kilometres out of town, but they would really like to find free space nearer the fair venue.

"We would also like buyers to come in [to the fair] and take away as much as they can," he says.

The more books they sell, the more they have for charity and the less cleaning up the volunteers have to do when the fair is over this Sunday.

"Rotary is looking for members," says Stephen. "It's fellowship, good speakers and looking for ways to help the community as a service club."

The book fair resumes on Friday and runs until Sunday.