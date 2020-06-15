

WEDNESDAY

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, will challenge us to look with fresh eyes, with gospel eyes, at current social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue is welcomed. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj.

When: Wednesday, June 17, 4.30pm-6pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

SATURDAY

HOSPICE'S "WORLD-FAMOUS IN WANGANUI" KNITTING SALE

What: Beautiful hand-knits at fabulous prices.

When: Saturday, June 20, 9am-3pm.

Where: Hospice Whanganui, 78 Virginia Rd, in training room 2, off the carpark.

Details: More details on the Hospice Whanganui Facebook page or website: hospicewhanganui.org.nz.

POULTRY CLUB

What: Meet the breeders and check out their poultry!

When: Saturday, June 20. Cuppa and catch up midday-12.30pm followed by poultry sale 12.30-2pm.

Where: Mathieson St hall.

Details: All welcome. $2 door charge for expenses.

OPEN MIC CONCERT

What: To celebrate first service of the Māori Inter Denominational City Life Impact Church.

When: Saturday, June 20, midday. (First service at 10.30am, Sunday, June 21 at 64 St Hill St).

Where: Majestic Square.

SUNDAY

LITURGY

What: Blessed are they who protect and care for our Common Home. Join us for an hour of prayer and praise for our Earth and those who care for it.

When: Sunday, June 21, 4pm-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

WANGANUI MUSIC SOCIETY

What: Vocal & Instrumental recital, followed by AGM and afternoon tea.

When: Sunday, June 21, 2pm.

Where: St Paul's Hall.

Details: All welcome. $5 entry at the door.

COMING UP

WANGANUI BRANCH DIABETES NZ

Now we are at level 1 our office is reopening Monday, June 22 at 10am.

Please ring ahead on 2813109 for checking of office hours.

DVD EVENING

What: Hacksaw Ridge. The film focuses on the WWII experiences of a US pacifist and Christian combat medic who refused to carry or use arms. He was awarded the Medal of Honor for service during the Battle of Okinawa. Graphic war content.

When: Wednesday, June 24, 6.30pm, Koha. Supper provided.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

THIS WE BELIEVE ...

What: Cullinane College students share their ideas and beliefs.

When: Thursday, June 25, 7pm-9pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

GOING GLUTEN FREE

What: Information given and discussion time. Sample a variety of gluten-free bread. FREE draw for gluten-free bread. Preceded by very short AGM.

When: Tuesday, June 30, 7.30pm.

Where: Riverside Church lounge, cnr of Ingestre St and Somme Pde.

Details: Everyone welcome. Koha donation. Contact: Sharyn — 345 8393 or email: allergyadhd@gmail.com.

ON NOW

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: My Choice: Ngawai Matthews. Each month the gallery invites a member of our community to make a personal selection of their favourite works from the Sarjeant Collection which are then staged as an online exhibition at Sarjeant.org.nz/exhibitions. June's My Choice is chosen by Ngawai Matthews.

When: Till June 30.

Details: 06 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Exhibition: What it is not – Abstract works from the Sarjeant collection. This selection of works demonstrates the wide scope of New Zealand abstraction: from the calm minimalism of Stephen Bambury's Grey Transmuting; the crusty Colour Field of Geoff Thornley's Grey/Albus No. 10; to the Lyrical abstraction of Judy Millar's untitled drawing with paint; and the Abstract Expressionist colour explosion of Allen Maddox's Life's Hurdles.

When: Till August 2

Where: Project Gallery.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 06 349 0506.

REGULAR

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body and mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org.

When: Thursdays 5.30pm-7pm.

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING

What: Family Fun. Club nights have restarted for adults. Classes for children and parents will restart next term at 7.30pm on July 24, same venue.

When: Mondays and Fridays at 8pm.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy 06 927 5962.