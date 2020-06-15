WEDNESDAY
TUI MOTU GROUP
What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, will challenge us to look with fresh eyes, with gospel eyes, at current social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue is welcomed. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj.
When: Wednesday, June 17, 4.30pm-6pm.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.
Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.
SATURDAY
HOSPICE'S "WORLD-FAMOUS IN WANGANUI" KNITTING SALE
What: Beautiful hand-knits at fabulous prices.
When: Saturday, June 20, 9am-3pm.
Where: Hospice Whanganui, 78 Virginia Rd, in training room 2, off the carpark.
Details: More details on the Hospice Whanganui Facebook page or website: hospicewhanganui.org.nz.
POULTRY CLUB
What: Meet the breeders and check out their poultry!
When: Saturday, June 20. Cuppa and catch up midday-12.30pm followed by poultry sale 12.30-2pm.
Where: Mathieson St hall.
Details: All welcome. $2 door charge for expenses.
OPEN MIC CONCERT
What: To celebrate first service of the Māori Inter Denominational City Life Impact Church.
When: Saturday, June 20, midday. (First service at 10.30am, Sunday, June 21 at 64 St Hill St).
Where: Majestic Square.
SUNDAY
LITURGY
What: Blessed are they who protect and care for our Common Home. Join us for an hour of prayer and praise for our Earth and those who care for it.
When: Sunday, June 21, 4pm-5pm.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.
WANGANUI MUSIC SOCIETY
What: Vocal & Instrumental recital, followed by AGM and afternoon tea.
When: Sunday, June 21, 2pm.
Where: St Paul's Hall.
Details: All welcome. $5 entry at the door.
COMING UP
WANGANUI BRANCH DIABETES NZ
Now we are at level 1 our office is reopening Monday, June 22 at 10am.
Please ring ahead on 2813109 for checking of office hours.
DVD EVENING
What: Hacksaw Ridge. The film focuses on the WWII experiences of a US pacifist and Christian combat medic who refused to carry or use arms. He was awarded the Medal of Honor for service during the Battle of Okinawa. Graphic war content.
When: Wednesday, June 24, 6.30pm, Koha. Supper provided.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.
Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.
THIS WE BELIEVE ...
What: Cullinane College students share their ideas and beliefs.
When: Thursday, June 25, 7pm-9pm.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.
Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.
GOING GLUTEN FREE
What: Information given and discussion time. Sample a variety of gluten-free bread. FREE draw for gluten-free bread. Preceded by very short AGM.
When: Tuesday, June 30, 7.30pm.
Where: Riverside Church lounge, cnr of Ingestre St and Somme Pde.
Details: Everyone welcome. Koha donation. Contact: Sharyn — 345 8393 or email: allergyadhd@gmail.com.
ON NOW
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: My Choice: Ngawai Matthews. Each month the gallery invites a member of our community to make a personal selection of their favourite works from the Sarjeant Collection which are then staged as an online exhibition at Sarjeant.org.nz/exhibitions. June's My Choice is chosen by Ngawai Matthews.
When: Till June 30.
Details: 06 349 0506.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Exhibition: What it is not – Abstract works from the Sarjeant collection. This selection of works demonstrates the wide scope of New Zealand abstraction: from the calm minimalism of Stephen Bambury's Grey Transmuting; the crusty Colour Field of Geoff Thornley's Grey/Albus No. 10; to the Lyrical abstraction of Judy Millar's untitled drawing with paint; and the Abstract Expressionist colour explosion of Allen Maddox's Life's Hurdles.
When: Till August 2
Where: Project Gallery.
Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 06 349 0506.
REGULAR
MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE
What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body and mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org.
When: Thursdays 5.30pm-7pm.
Details: Clare 021 0622 120.
RIVER CITY ARTISTS
What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.
When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING
What: Family Fun. Club nights have restarted for adults. Classes for children and parents will restart next term at 7.30pm on July 24, same venue.
When: Mondays and Fridays at 8pm.
Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.
Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz.
YOGA CLASSES
What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.
When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.
Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.
Cost: $10 per class.
Contact: Kathy 06 927 5962.