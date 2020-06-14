Now we are in level 1, Virginia Lodge Rest Home residents were delighted to be able to walk around the park again.

After 12 weeks in lockdown, the residents felt free. They said it was lovely to be normal again, interact with the public who came over with their dogs to say hello and of course allow the residents to pat their dogs.

During lockdown the residents missed pet therapy which is an important part of their daily activities. Pet therapy reduces anxiety and low moods, the animals show unconditional love and do not judge a resident on their disabilities.

Exercise is an important part of residents' daily wellbeing. While they were able to walk around the facility gardens; to be able to get out in the park was what really made them all happy as you can tell from their smiles. The rest home is now welcoming back relatives and friends.